

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $860 million, or $5.24 per share. This was higher than $797 million, or $4.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $2.97 billion. This was up from $2.80 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $860 Mln. vs. $797 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.9% -EPS (Q2): $5.24 vs. $4.78 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.6% -Analysts Estimate: $5.39 -Revenue (Q2): $2.97 Bln vs. $2.80 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX