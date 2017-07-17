LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Kaseya®, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises, today announced an exciting line-up of industry expert speakers, product training, thought leadership and instructional sessions at Kaseya Connect Europe. The second annual European user conference will take place 3-5 October in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Registration for the event is now open. This year, long-time Kaseya partners, Datto and Webroot, will serve as the event's Diamond sponsors.

Following the success of Kaseya Connect Europe 2016 held in Barcelona, Spain, this year's conference will bring together Kaseya users, industry experts, solution partners and Kaseya leadership for an impactful event filled with strategic insights and practical knowledge to help IT leaders optimise technical operations and grow their businesses.

Highlights of this year's user conference include:

A business track designed to help MSPs monetise and grow their business

A hands-on, interactive technical track with product deep dives to helps users get the most out of their Kaseya investments

A session dedicated to helping MSPs prepare for the EU's impending General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Insights from industry expert, Sue Gilkes, faculty member of CompTIA and founder and managing director of Your Impact Ltd., on growth opportunities for MSPs

Best practices and "7 Sales Strategies to Take Away and Implement Immediately" from Transmentum's Adam Harris, the author of "Check-In Strategy Journal" and director of Fresh Mindset

Networking opportunities with peers, and the chance to speak with Kaseya executives to discuss company strategy, product vision and answer your questions

"Kaseya Connect Europe is a premier event focused on helping our customers and partners across Europe grow and succeed," said Sabine Link, vice president, customer success for Kaseya. "It's exciting to bring together hundreds of our European customers and partners for this conference, and provide them with convenient access to educational sessions, networking opportunities and insightful discussions from industry leaders. Through this event, we can deliver a unique experience for our European users that will empower them with the knowledge they need to achieve the results they desire."

"The opportunity to speak at a show, like Kaseya Connect Europe, is truly special," said Sue Gilkes, faculty member of CompTIA and founder and managing director of Your Impact Ltd. "I look forward to sharing insights that will not only help MSPs transform and grow their business, but also ultimately help their customers succeed."

Sponsors and exhibiting partners of Kaseya Connect Europe 2017 include:

Diamond Sponsors: Datto Webroot

Emerald Sponsors: Acronis Bitdefender Cisco Systems Cisco Umbrella IT Glue Kaspersky Lab Malwarebytes RapidFire Tools StorageCraft TitanHQ



As cybersecurity concerns continue to vex IT leaders around the world, this year's free pre-conference symposium is a security summit dedicated to why security is the next big differentiator for MSPs. The summit will take place on Tuesday, 3 October, and is free and open to all MSP executives whether they are a Kaseya customer or not. This two-hour discussion will cover how MSPs can identify customer security needs, and build a lucrative security as a service practice to complement their portfolio of service offerings without adding headcount.

Learn more about Kaseya Connect Europe and the pre-conference security summit at: http://europe.kaseyaconnect.com

Kaseya Connect Europe 2017 Conference Details

When: Oct. 3-5, 2017 (Pre-conference Security Summit, Oct. 3)

Where: NH Collection Amsterdam Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Agenda and Registration: http://europe.kaseyaconnect.com/

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and midsized enterprises. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organisations to efficiently manage and secure IT. Offered both on-premise and in the cloud, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, easily manage remote and distributed environments, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com.

