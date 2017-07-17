DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK: UBQU), through its operating subsidiary HempLifeToday.com, today announced its second quarter 2017 financial results. Revenues for the quarter increased to $1,038,371 from $664,106 during the prior year period, and earnings increased to $73,101 from $41,777 during the second quarter of 2016.

The company credits continued awareness of the benefits if CBD oil derived from hemp, increased exposure and demand for its USA grown and formulated CannazALL™ brand hemp CBD products, attention to customer service, and innovative marketing initiatives for the increase in sales and profits. The company anticipates continued new product offerings during the balance of 2017.

CEO James Ballas said, "While we are very happy with our growth we always want to do better, and this year to date we've put a lot in place to create even greater growth moving forward. In fact, we are really looking at 4th quarter being our strongest growth curve ever as what we have put in place will have come to full fruition by then, as much of our marketing takes a little time to get geared up, but once it does it continues to grow and we have proven we can do this very profitably. We believe we are building this Company the right way and we will continue on this path.

COO Luke Dreyer added, "We believe that to continue to succeed all we have to do is get our CannazALL products into the hands of more and more people, as our products are so high quality the more people using them, the more new customers we get. This is why we have invested so much in our free trial offer, and our referral program, as our customers recommend us to others at a very robust level as well. This is why we strive to produce the finest products that we can and stand behind them with our guarantee. We believe in our products and we believe in what we are doing, and it is this belief that will continue to propel this Company forward.

Complete quarterly financial results for the company have been posted to OTCMarkets.com.

About HempLife Today™

HempLife Today™ was created by a group of highly motivated, skilled and health minded people who have learned that Hemp, and Hemp related products, can be a great source of increased health, vitality, and overall wellbeing in our lives. We also believe that high grade CBD (Canabidiol), could very well be the miracle supplement the world has been waiting for as more and more people discover the health benefits of this remarkable extract. HempLife Today™ offers its quality CBD products @ www.HempLifeToday.com

About Ubiquitech

Ubiquitech Software Corp., through its subsidiaries, is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLife Today™

HempLife Today™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLife Today.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include its popular CBD Tinctures, Concentrated Oils, GelCaps, Skin Salve, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends', "believes', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact / Investor relations



HempLife Today for Ubiquitech

IR@HempLifeToday.com



