Global Clostridium Difficile Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.14% During 2017-2021 - High Cost of Therapy & High Mortality Rate Remain a Key Challenge

The global clostridium difficile treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Clostridium Difficile Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is special designation. Special designations such as Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP), which are provided by the FDA, will encourage vendors to launch new products. These designations are beneficial for the market as they will enable the quick completion of the clinical trial process.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in aging population. As people age, their immune systems deteriorate. People above the age of 60 may experience several medical complications. Aging plays a significant role in the manifestation of CDI. Research studies estimate that people above the age of 60 are susceptible to CDI, with the median age of diagnosis being 70. The rise in the aging population will increase the number of people affected by CDI.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of therapy and high mortality rate. CDI requires constant monitoring and medication, which leads to the increased use of antibiotics. Considering these antibiotics are expensive and have several side effects, patients end up discontinuing treatment. This leads to reduced patient adherence and shrinking the market value. The morbidity, mortality, and medical care costs of CDI have been growing.

Key vendors



Actelion Pharmaceuticals

Merck

Pfizer

Summit Therapeutics



Other prominent vendors



Astellas Pharma

CRESTOVO

Da Volterra

Immuron

MGB Biopharma

Novartis

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Others



