TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP)(FRANKFURT: HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that the Board has accepted Mr. Albert Beraldo's resignation as director of the Company and Audit Committee Chair, effective July 14, 2017. Mr. Beraldo has conveyed to the Board that his other commitments have become too great for him to be able to fulfill the requirements of his position on the Board and determined it best for him to step down and make room for someone with the time and energy to devote to the Board and the Company.

"On behalf of the Board and management of Helix, I would like to thank Albert for his time and dedication and we wish him well in his future business ventures," said Dr. Sven Rohmann Chairman of Helix.

