TWTR Stock: On the Cusp of a Trend ReversalThings are really starting to look up for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stock, as there are indications on the company's stock chart that are suggesting that TWTR stock in on the verge of a breakout. This breakout would go as far as to suggest that the stock has finally found its footing and a bottom has been forged. If my analysis is correct, this would mark the point where Twitter stock transitions from a bearish trend into a bullish one, implying that higher stock prices are on the horizon.A bullish.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...