Bacardi Employees Team Up with Surfrider Foundation for Beach Dune Restoration

70+ Volunteers to Remove Invasive Species and Plastics

CORAL GABLES, Floridaand MIAMI BEACH, Florida, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Teams of Bacardi employees, ecology experts and volunteers for Surfrider Foundation's Miami chapter recently worked together to help restore the beach dune and preserve the unique ecosystem along the Miami Beach coastline.

"Bacardi recognizes the importance of the local communities where we live and work and plays an active role in giving back by supporting our employees to make a difference," said Jessica Merz, director of corporate communications, for Bacardi. "Our goal is to return to the environment at least as much as we take away."

As part of the Bacardi 'Spirit for Life, Caring Together' annual Corporate Responsibility Month community service volunteer program, dozens of Bacardi employees from the Coral Gables regional headquarter office, guided by Surfrider volunteers, removed large swaths of the invasive scaevola plant, as well as plastic debris and litter from the dune and beach areas. Once the unwanted foliage and debris are cleared from the environmentally sensitive ecosystem, the once-dormant native species will repopulate the dune allowing it to return to a natural, healthy state. A healthy dune is the first line of defense against hurricane storm surge.

"The Bacardi employees' good-spirited efforts like this beach clean-up and dune restoration show their eco-conscious roots run deep in Miami," added Mike Gibaldi, board member of Surfrider Foundation - Miami Chapter. "We applaud Bacardi for stepping up to help Surfrider protect the oceans, waves and beaches for the enjoyment of all."

To learn more about Bacardi Limited and its "Good Spirited: Building a Sustainable Future" environmental initiative for sourcing, packaging and operational efficiencies across the entire Bacardi family of premium spirits and wine brands, visit: https://www.bacardilimited.com/corporate-responsibility/good-spirited-sustainability-initiative/

About Bacardi

Bacardi, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÃ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, and MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines. Founded more than 155 years ago, in Santiago de Cuba on February 4, 1862, family-owned Bacardi manufactures its brands at 29 facilities and sells in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.https://www.bacardilimited.com/

About Surfrider:

The Surfrider Foundation is a global environmental non-profit organization dedicated to the protection of our world's oceans, waves, and beaches. Accomplished through a powerful grassroots activist network, the Miami Chapter focuses on reducing the negative impacts of single-use plastics, restoration of the coastal dune ecosystem and teaching South Floridians to practice ocean-friendly consumption habits in their daily lives. www.surfrider.org and www.surfridermiami.org

