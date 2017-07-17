

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased in May, as exports rose and imports fell, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 4.30 billion in May from EUR 3.14 billion in April.



In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 2.97 billion.



Exports climbed 7.0 percent month-over-month in May, while imports declined by 8.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports surged 10.0 percent annually in May. In contrast, imports registered a fall of 5.0 percent.



Exports of medical and pharmaceutical products grew markedly by 28.0 percent in May compared with last year.



