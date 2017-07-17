WallStreet Research Announces Availability of Updated Corporate Profile Coverage on Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2017 / WallStreet Research™ (WSR), a top-ranked independent research firm with a history spanning over three decades, today announced that the firm has updated corporate profile coverage on Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO). WallStreet Research™ is ranked Number One on the Google, Yahoo, and Bing search engines in both small and microcap research with a global following. An updated analyst Corporate Profile Report, together with additional information about WallStreet Research™, is available at the www.WallStreetResearch.org website.

The updated WSR Corporate Profile highlights the first half of 2017 accomplishments and the growth plans, which the Company has implemented for 2017 and beyond.

One of the major recent accomplishments PBI has achieved is growth in the marketing of its products. PBI has significantly expanded the Company's focus and capabilities in the marketing and sales process, which enables it to grow significantly for the remainder of 2017 and beyond. The Company has contracted with EKG Sales Associates, a life sciences lead generation service that has spent over 20 years developing their contact database with over 50,000 scientists and individuals from the life sciences field. With a focus on laboratory equipment and associated consumables, the new phase of marketing with EKG could be a significant jump-start for the Company. In addition, PBI recently hired two domestic sales executives to spearhead its growth and marketing initiatives and is planning on expanding its sales team with three additional field sales directors. PBI continues its two-year co-marketing agreement launched in 2016 with its large strategic partner named SCIEX, a global leader in life sciences analytical technologies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Danaher Corporation (DHR). PBI also has developed relationships with distributors to market its products in Europe, Asia and the Pacific Rim.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. has seen products and services revenue increase 16% to $525,998 for Q1 2017 as compared to $454,350 for Q1 2016. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase of 19% in the sale of instrument systems, from $332,016 in Q1 2016 to $396,095 in the same quarter of 2017. Sales of consumables also increased during these same periods, from $44,234 in Q1 2016 to $63,264 in Q1 2017, an increase of 43%. Grant revenue, however, has decreased from $56,128 in Q1 2016 to $25,359 in Q1 2017. Despite the decrease in grant revenue, total revenue increased to $551,357 for the three months ended March 31, 2017 as compared to $510,478 during the three months ended March 31, 2016, an increase of $40,878 or 8%. This increase was attributable to increases in the sales of its products and services via the newly established sales team. Operating loss decreased to $999,103 in Q1 2017 from $1,045,945 for the same period in 2016, a reduction of $46,842 or 4%. This decrease was primarily due to reduced R&D expenses combined with increased sales of product and services.

Mr. Alan Stone, Managing Director of WallStreet Research™, added: "WSR is very impressed with Pressure BioSciences' continued ability to increase sales to record levels each quarter, cut costs, and position itself for long term growth. Taking into account the number of meaningful projects they successfully completed during the past year, together with its new plans for strengthening the balance sheet, we believe the Company is well positioned for significant growth during the remainder of 2017 and beyond. Additionally, we believe that the core value of the Company's products and technologies, are not being adequately valued in the marketplace."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. ("PBI") (OTCQB: PBIO) develops, markets, and sells proprietary laboratory instrumentation and associated consumables to the estimated $6 billion life sciences sample preparation market. The Company's products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions. To date, the Company has installed approximately 300 PCT systems in approximately 160 sites worldwide. There are over 100 publications citing the advantages of the PCT platform over competitive methods, many from key opinion leaders. The Company's primary application development and sales efforts are in the biomarker discovery and forensics areas. Customers also use their products in other areas, such as drug discovery & design, bio-therapeutics characterization, soil & plant biology, vaccine development, histology, and counter-bioterror applications. Information on PBIO can be found at www.pressurebiosciences.com.

About WallStreet Research™

WallStreet Research™ ("WSR") is a prominent research boutique led by Mr. Alan Stone, Managing Director of Alan Stone & Company, LLC (ASC). The firm specializes in the microcap and small cap investment arena, looking for emerging growth companies with strong management, unique or proprietary technology, significant market potential, financial strength, and outstanding long-term earnings growth possibilities. Mr. Stone was formerly a securities analyst and assistant portfolio manager at Merrill Lynch Asset Management, an investment analyst at Prudential Financial's Capital Markets Group, and an investment banker with Ladenburg Thalmann & Company. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Palm Beach, FL, and New York City, NY, and is well known for discovering undervalued companies and bringing them to the attention of the investment community. ASC/WSR also arranges road shows for its publicly traded clients, before the investment community in New York City, California and Florida. Information on WallStreet Research™ can be found at www.WallStreetResearch.org

Disclaimer

The information presented herein is not to be construed as an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities. This corporate profile is not a research report, but a compilation of information available to the public, which has been furnished by the featured company or gathered from other sources, in each case without independent verification, and no representations are made as to he accuracy or validity thereof. The information may include certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the SEC Act of 1934, which may be affected by unforeseen circumstances or certain risks. Any investments in securities mentioned here contain inherent and significant risks, and are suitable only for speculative oriented investors. Any investments should only be made after consulting an investment professional. The featured company will pay a fee of $3,500 in cash to Alan Stone & Company LLC for preparation and distribution of this profile, including other potential fees associated with various consulting and investor relations' services. For complete disclaimer information, the readers are hereby referred to the Disclaimer Page at the www.WallStreetResearch.org website.

