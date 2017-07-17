NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Taptica, a global end-to-end mobile advertising platform that helps the world's top brands reach their most valuable users with the widest range of traffic sources available, today announced the acquisition of Adinnovation, a Japanese mobile marketing leader.

Adinnovation specializes in smartphone application and mobile advertising marketing promotion, implementation, management, tracking and media site monetization. Taptica and Adinnovation had previously established a partnership to target the mobile games industry, allowing Taptica to engage in the Japanese market. This acquisition will further expand Taptica's presence in the Asia-Pacific region. The company currently has offices in Beijing, China and Seoul, South Korea.

"Adinnovation has already seen great success in the Japanese mobile marketing space, so it is a great match for us as we look ahead to our company's long-term goals," said Hagai Tal, CEO of Taptica. "At Taptica, we pride ourselves on quality over quantity and Adinnovation was a perfect match for us with their alignment in this practice. Adinnovation's high internal standards and high performance team will benefit Taptica's clients that have come to rely on Taptica to provide quality and consistent results."

Following the establishment of Taptica's office in Seoul in 2016, and together with an already strong China-based presence, the acquisition forms part of our strategy to increase presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Japan is the next hotspot for mobile advertising with developed mobile networks and a strong proliferation of smartphones, making the Japanese market extremely attractive. Smartphone penetration is expected to continue to increase and the smartphone ad industry is expected to see exponential growth.

"Japan's advertising industry has been fairly isolated from global collaboration efforts," added Hiromitsu Ishimori, president and CEO of Adinnovation. "The opportunity to work with Taptica in a larger capacity is a great advantage to strengthening the Japanese market's ability to look outside of Japan, and as Taptica seeks to reach consumers around the world, Adinnovation's expertise and resources will help Taptica further tap into Japan and the Asia-Pacific region as a whole."

Established in 2010, Adinnovation is the leader in Japan's smartphone advertising industry. The company specializes in mobile app and mobile advertising marketing promotion, implementation, management, tracking, and media site monetization.

About Taptica

Taptica is a global end-to-end mobile advertising platform that helps the world's top brands reach their most valuable users with the widest range of traffic sources available today, including social. Our proprietary technology leverages big data, and combined with state-of-the-art machine learning, enables quality media targeting at scale. Taptica creates a single arena in which brands can scale and engage more relevantly with mobile audiences, staying ahead of the competition. We work with more than 600 advertisers including Amazon, Disney, Facebook, Twitter, OpenTable, Expedia, Lyft and Zynga. Taptica is headquartered in Israel with offices in San Francisco, New York, Beijing, Seoul and London. Taptica International Ltd. is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TAP).

About Adinnovation

Established in 2010, Adinnovation is the leader in Japan's smartphone advertising industry. The company specializes in smartphone application and mobile advertising marketing promotion, implementation, management, tracking, and media site monetization. After having raised $1.6 M in a round of Series A venture capital funding, Adinnovation has begun expanding into China, Southeast Asia and several other markets and has partnered with Digital Advertising Consortium (DAC; TSE:4281), raising an undisclosed sum of funding from the latter. In 2015 the company opened an office in Moscow, Russia. The company started an app publishing business, supporting Chinese gaming app developers looking forward to entering the Japanese market. Visit http://adinnovation.co.jp/en for more information.

Media Contact

Brook Terran

Blast PR for Taptica

brook@blastpr.com

805-570-3309



Propeller Group for Taptica

Taptica@propellergroup.com

+44 (0)20 3301 5353



