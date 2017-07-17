Dietary Fibers Market Worth 6.50 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Dietary Fibers Marketby Type (Soluble, Insoluble), Application (Functional Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed), Source (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Legumes), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Dietary Fibers Market is projected to reach a value of USD 6.50 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2017 to 2022. The market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for functional foods and initiatives undertaken by the government and regulatory bodies to increase consumer awareness related to food & beverages supplements.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 87 Market Data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 197 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Dietary Fibers Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/novel-dietary-fibers-market-858.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

"The soluble Dietary Fibers Market is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the period 2017 to 2022"

There is an extensive use of soluble dietary fibers in the bakery & confectionery industry, to fortify bakery products with dietary fibers to increase the nutritional value of the food items such as bread, tortillas, pastas, nutritional bars, and weight management supplements. The inulin segment, as a type of soluble dietary fibers, accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Inulin is extensively used as a food additive to enhance flavor and acts as a replacer of fats & sugar in various food applications.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=858

"The cereals & grains segment accounted for the second-largest share in the Dietary Fibers Market in 2016"

On the basis of source, the cereals & grains segment accounted for the second-largest share in the Dietary Fibers Market in 2016. The availability of cereals & grains as raw materials for producing dietary fibers is high as compared to other sources such as legumes, and the high yield of dietary fiber from cereals & grains such as wheat, rice, oat bran, and corn contributed to its largest market share in the Dietary Fibers Market.

Make an inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=858

"North America dominated the Dietary Fibers Market in 2016"

The North American region accounted for the largest share in the Dietary Fibers Market in 2016. This can be attributed to the increase in demand for various dietary fiber- fortified products in the U.S. and Canada. Consumer awareness related to dietary supplement consumption in this region is high, which contributed to its largest market share in this market.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Roquette Freres S.A. (France), Nexira SAS (France), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Kerry Group plc (Ireland). Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Südzucker AG (Germany), and Lonza Group AG (Switzerland).

Browse related reports:

Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market by Type (Cellulose, Hemicellulose, Chitin & Chitosan, Lignin, Fiber/Bran, and Resistant Starch), Source (Cereals & Grains, Legumes, and Fruits & Vegetables), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/insoluble-dietary-fiber-market-174505495.html

Soluble Dietary Fibers Market by Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Nuts & Seeds, and Cereals & Grains), Type (Inulin, Polydextrose, Pectin, and Beta-glucan), Application (Functional Foods & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/soluble-dietary-fiber-market-53139948.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets