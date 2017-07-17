Worldwide Conductive Inks Market: Price Differentiation and Product Innovation to Fuel Competition Among Players, Notes TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As per the findings of a new publication by Transparency Market Research (TMR), theglobal conductive inks marketis competitive with players upping the ante against each other primarily through price differentiation and product innovation. Among the key players in the market to name a few are E.l. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Nova Centrix, Vorbeck Materials Corporation Inc., Intrinsiq Materials Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Johnson Matthey plc, and Sun Chemical Corporation.

A report by TMR forecasts the global conductive inks market to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2017 and 2025 for the market to reach a valuation of US$4,275.4 mn by 2025 increasing from US$2,340.0 mn in 2016.

Numerous Applications Make Silver Conductive Inks Dominant Type Segment

Depending upon type, the global conductive inks market is segregated into silver conductive inks, copper conductive inks, conductive polymers, conductive nanotube ink, and graphene/carbon ink among others. Among these, the segment of silver conductive ink led the market in 2016 in terms of value. The growth of the segment is primarily attributed to the standard formulations of silver conductive inks and their large-scale applications in energy, medical, and consumer electronics industries.

The displays and photovoltaic cells application segments held the leading share in 2016 vis-Ã -vis value, and going forward too these segments are predicted to hold on their dominant share.

Geography-wise, the key segments of the global conductive inks market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. In 2016, Asia Pacific registered the leading share in the market. The enormous growth of the conductive inks market in Asia Pacific is mainly because of ceaseless demand for consumer electronics.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1991

Demand for Increased Functionality of Miniature Electronic Devices Catalyzes Growth

Increasing application of conductive inks in advanced medical devices is the key growth driver of the global conductive inks market. Application of new advanced 3D printed electronic equipment in the medical field is opening up vast opportunities for the conductive inks market. Besides this, flexible displays, thin film transistors, OLEDs, OPV and smart textiles, and radio frequency identification are some other key application areas acting as a driver for the market. The ever-rising demand for efficient electronic devices that are equipped with high quality and low cost electronic components, which require fabrication techniques for their economic viability, is also working in favor of the conductive inks market globally. In the present scenario, electronic devices that need to display enhanced functionality in less space is fuelling the requirement for advanced upgraded manufacturing techniques that integrate electronic circuitry along with physical packaging.

Growing application of printed circuit boards, circuit antennas, biosensors, sensors, touch screens, printed heaters, and touch switches in several industries are also acting as a major growth driver for the conductive inks market.

Additionally, silver conductive inks are widely used in displays, which includes television sets, smartphones, smart wearable devices, smart gadgets, medical monitors, LEDs, and laptops and computers. This is also having a positive bearing on the market's growth.

Get more information from Research Report Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/conductive-ink-market.htm

The information presented here is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Conductive Inks Market (Type - Silver Conductive Inks, Copper Conductive Inks, Conductive Polymers, Conductive Nanotube Ink, and Graphene/ Carbon Ink; Application - Photovoltaic Cells, Displays, RFID (radio frequency identification), Printed Circuit Board, and Biosensors) - Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

The global conductive inks market is segmented as follows:

Global Conductive Inks Market by Type

Silver Conductive Inks

Copper Conductive Inks

Conductive Polymers

Conductive Nanotube Ink

Graphene/ Carbon Ink

Others

Global Conductive Inks Market by Application

PhotovoltaicCells

Displays

RFID(radio frequency identification)

Printed Circuit Board

Biosensors

Others

Global Conductive Inks Market by Region

North America The U.S. Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates South Africa Rest of Middle-East & Africa

& South America Brazil Rest of South America



Top Research Report by TMR:

Contactless Payment Transaction Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/contactless-payments-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/contactless-payments-market.html E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market :http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/e-commerce-automotive-aftermarket-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company,providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experiencedteam of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch

Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com/

http://www.techyounme.com/