Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Net Asset Values per share (at bid-market values) of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC and PEWT Securities 2020 PLC at close of business on 14 July 2017 calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company are as follows:

Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - ex income 173.38p Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC Ordinary Shares - cum income 179.11p PEWT Securities 2020 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares

- accrued capital entitlement

107.39p

The above Net Asset Value has been calculated based on the number of shares in issue as at the above date, being 18,088,480 Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC Ordinary Shares and 24,073,337 PEWT Securities 2020 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares.

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were £58.3 million. This amount excludes the liability for the repayment of PEWT Securities 2020 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares on their final redemption date of 30 November 2020. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.

Net asset attributable to holders of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC Ordinary Shares at the above date were £32.4 million.