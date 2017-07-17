TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Eurogas International Inc. (CSE: EI)(CSE: EI.CN)(CNSX: EI) ("Eurogas International" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Garth A.C. MacRae as a director of the Corporation to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. M. Jaffar Khan.

