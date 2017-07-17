

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's harmonized consumer price inflation eased marginally in June, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Monday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 1.0 percent year-on-year in June, just below the 1.1 percent increase in May. The measure has been rising since December last year.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.5 percent annually in June and transport costs rose by 2.0 percent. At the same time, utility costs dropped 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP remained flat in June after a 0.3 percent gain in the preceding month.



