Global Alliance on Banking on Values Expands with Three New Members

Building upon the momentum of its achievements in the last year, the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) celebrates another successful quarter by welcoming three new members committed to banking on values. With the new members, the Global Alliance now comprises of 43 members and seven partners from around the world, and continues its work and shared mission to use finance to deliver sustainable economic, social and environmental development.

The newest members to join the Global Alliance and the BankingOnValues movement include:

- Caisse d'économie Solidaire Desjardins www.caissesolidaire.coop (Canada)

- Missoula Federal Credit Union www.missoulafcu.org (USA)

- Verity Credit Union www.veritycu.com (USA)

Celebrating the growth of the Global Alliance, Dr Marcos Eguiguren, Executive Director, GABV said "With each new member joining our movement, we are getting a unique perspective and expertise on how to use finance to create positive economic, social and environmental impact for the individuals, organisations and communities we serve. We continue to be role models for change by educating and influencing other financial institutions to adopt the "Triple-Bottom-Line" approach and to help clients and consumers make good choices. Every day, we show examples of how business can be done in a different way that has no impact on the environment and actually supports development of communities worldwide. I am happy to see that all three new members are doing business this way and I see their excitement to join an inspirational network of banking experts and partners who are delivering on a mission that puts banking back in service of people, the economy and the environment. Only by working together we can influence a change we want to see."

The Global Alliance, together with its members and partners, continues its work to make the world of finance more values-based, to minimize the effect on the environment, and to become a role model and inspiration for change in the financial world.

About the GABV

The Global Alliance for Banking on Values is a not-for-profit organisation and independent network of banks and banking cooperativeswith a shared mission to use finance to deliver sustainable economic, social and environmental development. Founded in 2009, the GABV comprises of 43 financial institutions and seven strategic partners operating in countries across Asia, Africa, Australia, Latin America, North America and Europe. Collectively we serve more than 41 million customers, hold up to $127 billion USD of combined assets under management, and we are supported by more than 48,000 co-workers. Learn more about the GABV and how we're working to build a growing, global, values-based banking movement.

