As the official partner of motor-racing's exciting new Formula E circuit, Maison Mumm brought its signature Dare Win Celebrate spirit to New York City last weekend, for the ninth and tenth races in this year's ePrix calendar. Mumm's participation was energized by the virtual presence of its new CEO (Chief Entertainment Officer), Usain Bolt. The fastest man in the world paid tribute to the future of motor racing in two daring installations, cementing Mumm's reputation as an innovative icon of victory.

On Friday night, Maison Mumm treated guests at Brooklyn Harbor to a thrilling encounter between two modern-day icons of speed: Formula E racing and Usain Bolt. Mumm's new CEO was the star of a daring new movie, which wowed partygoers when it was projected onto the facade of a building overlooking the racetrack. In the stunning video animation, Usain gets some help from a Formula E car when he takes up the Mumm challenge: catching a flying champagne cork before it hits the ground. In the ensuing high-speed race, Usain embodies the Maison's key values: daring, excellence and the thirst for victory.

As the icon of victory, Mumm was a proud presence on the winners' podium in New York, where Sam Bird , Felix Rosenqvist and Nick Heidfeld toasted their victories by spraying jeroboams of the Maison's legendary Mumm Grand Cordon cuvée. Its distinctive bottles feature a revolutionary design by the visionary Welsh designer Ross Lovegrove, with no front label and the signature red sash indented directly into the glass. With its exuberant bubbles, brilliant gold color and the power of Pinot Noir, Mumm Grand Cordon is an edgy and up-to-the-minute accompaniment for all life's triumphs.

The New York ePrix was also an opportunity for Mumm to push back the boundaries of celebration, with a series of events that lent a high-energy and innovative touch to the festivities. At the racetrack throughout the weekend, visitors could enter the Holobox: a black cube where they could have their photos taken sharing the party vibe with a lifelike hologram of Mumm's Chief Entertainment Officer Usain Bolt. Usain was also a virtual presence at the after-race celebration, where his hologram got the crowd on their feet with a virtual mixing display! The party continued in a club located in Manhattan for the official Formula E after party, where Formula E drivers and Mumm guests danced the night away.

Throughout the ePrix weekend, the Maison went one step beyond traditional victory celebrations to bring new entertainment and excitement to Formula E. With their daring contributions in New York, Mumm and Usain paid tribute to the cutting-edge world of Formula E - the race of the future - and put Mumm on the podium of champagne innovation.

