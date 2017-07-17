MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Aurvista Gold Corporation ("Aurvista" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AVA)(OTCQB: ARVSF)(FRANKFURT: AV2) is pleased to report the final drill results and summary from the recently completed 2017 spring-summer drill program. The drill program totaled 23,965 metres (m) across 59 drill-holes. Forty of the 59 completed drill-holes focused on the 4km long porphyry trend, extension targets and multiple zones of mineralization parallel to the core porphyry system. Included in the assays reported today are 13 new drill-holes (5,192m) located in the central segment of the porphyry system (Porphyry Zone, 20 Zone and Central Zone), which was successful in hitting more high-grade gold, significant low-grade halos of mineralization, as well as delineating further mineralization at depth. High-grade highlights include:

-- DO-17-202: 9.0m @ 4.53 g/t gold Au (including 1.5m @ 15.7 g/t Au) -- DO-17-200: 4.5m @ 4.68 g/t Au -- DO-17-197: 1.2m @ 13.35 g/t Au -- DO-17-187: 1.1m @ 4.84 g/t Au and 1.5m @ 4.13 g/t Au

DO-17-202 and DO-17-200 demonstrate the potential for higher-grades and additional ounces with further drilling along the northern boundary of the Porphyry Zone (the "North Zone"), while DO-17-187 expanded known mineralization at the southern edge of the main Porphyry Zone. In addition to the high-grade results, significant lower-grade mineralization was also intersected in a number of the recently received assay results. Highlights below:

-- DO-17-197: 23.9m @ 0.51 g/t Au -- DO-17-194: 14.0m @ 1.37 g/t Au and 6.0m @ 1.28 g/t Au -- DO-17-192: 33.0m @ 0.55 g/t Au and 10.2m @ 0.77 g/t Au -- DO-17-187: 10.5m @ 1.45 g/t Au, 6m @ 1.12 g/t Au, 7.5m @ 0.86 g/t Au and 9.0m @ 0.56 g/t Au -- DO-17-182: 7.5m @ 1.03 g/t Au, 15m @ 0.47 g/t Au and 13.5m @ 0.46 g/t Au

Note: All footages shown are core lengths. True widths represent approximately 90% of core lengths.

DO-17-192 expands known mineralization between the Porphyry Zone and 20 Zone, and DO-17-182 extended known mineralization down to more than 600 metres in depth. View a drill-hole location map highlighting new results from the central segment of the porphyry system by clicking here.

Aurvista's President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, stated: "We are very encouraged with the latest assay results within this core central segment of the porphyry system at Douay. We see great potential to add ounces by linking zones of mineralization, our technical group will update internal models and focus on the highest priority targets in subsequent drill campaigns."

Assay results were received from a final drill-hole at the Douay West Zone (DO-17-190), located on the eastern edge of the zone, returned 7.5m @ 1.39 g/t Au and indicates the potential to more than double the original Douay West Zone footprint with further drilling. This result builds on previously announced drill results (news releases dated February 22, April 3 and May 8, 2017), which included the following highlights:

-- DO-17-147: 20.6m @ 2.11 g/t Au (twins historical hole D-128) -- DO-17-148: 2.7m @ 4.69 g/t Au -- DO-17-149: 23.1m @ 2.20 g/t Au and 4.5m @ 1.05 g/t Au -- DO-17-150: 36.0m @ 0.89 g/t Au -- DO-17-151: 4.5m @ 3.53 g/t Au

Note: All footages shown are core lengths. True widths represent approximately 90% of core lengths.

Additional Douay West Zone expansion targets will be followed up in subsequent drilling campaigns. View the drill-hole locations with all of the mineralized resource zones outlined by clicking here (Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 2.8M ounces @ 1.05 g/t Au (0.5 g/t cut-off) - filed on SEDAR on April 11, 2017).

Another objective of the spring-summer 2017 drilling campaign was to test the NW Porphyry extension target area ("NW Porphyry"). A total of 20 step-out and widely spaced (200 to 400 metre) drill-holes were completed and confirmed the porphyry system extends to the northwest. Included in the assays reported today is an additional 11 drill-holes (4,102 metres), with several drill-holes intersecting gold mineralization hosted in similar silicified, brecciated and pyrite bearing porphyry rock units. Highlights below:

-- DO-17-169: 34.5m @ 0.79 g/t Au, 4.5m @ 2.46 g/t Au, and 9.0m @ 0.72 g/t Au(i) -- DO-17-173: 3.0m @ 2.19 g/t Au, 7.5m @ 0.64 g/t Au and 4.5m @ 0.55 g/t Au(i) -- DO-17-181: 2.1m @ 3.25 g/t Au and 1.0m @ 1.93 g/t Au -- DO-17-189: 4.6m @ 0.88 g/t Au, 5.1m @ 0.64 g/t Au and 7.1m @ 0.46 g/t Au -- DO-17-191: 7.0m @ 0.61 g/t Au -- DO-17-193: 4.5m @ 0.50 g/t Au, 4.5m @ 0.45 g/t Au and 9m @ 0.45 g/t Au

(i)DDH-17-169 was located 500m north-northwest of the main Porphyry Zone. DDH-17-169 and DDH-17-173 were first reported on May 8, 2017.

Note: All footages shown are core lengths. True widths represent approximately 90% of core lengths.

The full Table of 2017 Spring-Summer Highlighted Drill Results is appended at the bottom of this press release.

There are very few historical drill-holes within the 5km long by 500m wide NW Porphyry target area and the current drilling campaign was successful in establishing the potential for a new lower grade gold segment and extension of the porphyry mineralization. The Company also completed 11 exploration drill-holes targeting gold bearing Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides ("VMS") style mineralization at the EM Conductor target areas ("E" and "G"). Minor highlights included DO-17-176: 1.5m @ 1.81 g/t Au at the Conductor E target, and DO-17-201A: 6.4m @ 2.77% zinc at the Conductor G target.

The 2017 spring/summer drilling campaign successfully expanded a number of mineralized zones and drilling continued to intersect gold mineralization in four major rock types: porphyries, iron basalts, iron-rich chemical sediments and felsic tuffs. The main structural corridor has a known strike length of 10km with significant exploration upside. Aurvista plans to have a technical committee of experts' visit the Douay Gold Project in early August as the Company refines its go-forward exploration and drilling plans.

Douay Gold Project and Company Profile:

Aurvista Gold Corporation is a well-funded gold exploration and development company focused on advancing one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Quebec. The Company's district-scale 305 km2 Douay Gold Project is located along a 40km segment of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec. The Project hosts a multi-million ounce gold deposit that remains open in several directions, with excellent infrastructure and several large scale operating mines within 150 km. The Douay Gold Project's high-grade zones have never been mined, the Project is virtually royalty-free, and the Company has aggressive property-wide exploration and drilling plans to continue making new discoveries and building high-quality ounces in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Qualified Persons

The technical contents in this news release have been approved by Mr. Jean Lafleur, M. Sc., P. Geo., VP, Exploration of Aurvista Gold Corporation, and Antoine Yassa, P. Geo., Database Manager for the Douay Gold Project, and independent of the Company. Both individuals are Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Assurance ("QA") and Quality Control ("QC")

Aurvista implemented strict Quality Assurance ("QA") and Quality Control ("QC") protocols at Douay covering the planning and placing of drill holes in the field; drilling and retrieving the NQ-sized drill core; drill hole surveying; core transport to the Douay Camp; core logging by qualified personnel; sampling and bagging of core for analysis; transport of core from site to the analytical laboratory; sample preparation for assaying; and analysis, recording and final statistical vetting of results. For a complete description of protocols, please visit the Company's QA/QC page on the website at www.aurvistagold.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in particular the closing of the second tranche of the CFT Unit offering. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "will", "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Aurvista Gold Corporation's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.aurvistagold.com. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 SPRING-SUMMER HIGHLIGHTED DRILL RESULTS UTM Location ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zone Drill Hole Dip Azimuth Easting Northing ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DOUAY WEST 16-147 -55 4 704320 5491214 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16-148 -45 357 704436 5491296 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16-149 -48 357 704449 5491175 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-150 -50 357 704526 5491197 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-151 -45 5 704623 5491328 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-152 -55 360 704598 5491122 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-153 -45 1 704714 5491102 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-190 -50 360 704800 5491160 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MAIN PORPHYRY ZONES(i) 17-154 705800 5491345 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-155 706375 5490910 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-156 706500 5490890 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-157 706500 5490200 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-158 -55 0 706650 5490655 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-161 -75 360 706500 5490150 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-182 -50 360 706700 5490300 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-184 707000 5490290 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-185 707000 5490150 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-187 -55 360 706800 5490630 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-192 706800 5490270 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-194 -55 360 706050 5490640 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-195 -50 360 706800 5490120 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-196 -60 360 706800 5490500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-197A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-200 -50 360 707300 5491275 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-202 -45 360 707450 5491168 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NW PORPHYRY 17-163 -50 353 705025 5491998 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-165 -50 356 705027 5491802 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-167 705025 5491600 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-168 703000 5492090 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-169 -51 350 704800 5491700 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-170 -50 360 704400 5491960 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-171 705025 5491390 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-172 704000 5492170 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-173 705525 5492000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-174 703500 5491950 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-175 705800 5492100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-178 703500 5491750 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-181 704000 5492420 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-189 705525 5491700 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-191 705800 5491700 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17-193 705525 5491600 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONDUCTOR "E" 17-176 -70 360 705854 5490173 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 SPRING-SUMMER HIGHLIGHTED DRILL RESULTS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interval Zone From (m) To (m) (m) Au g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DOUAY WEST from 150.0 170.6 20.6 2.11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 151.4 153.0 1.6 5.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 156.0 157.5 1.5 4.93 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 159.0 160.5 1.5 5.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 168.0 169.0 1.0 3.92 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 221.8 225.0 3.2 0.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 28.5 31.2 2.7 4.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 30.0 31.2 1.2 9.61 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 77.1 83.5 6.4 0.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 90.0 113.1 23.1 2.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 90.0 91.5 1.5 3.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 106.5 108.0 1.5 9.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 109.5 111.0 1.5 4.94 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 111.0 112.0 1.0 4.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 112.0 113.1 1.1 5.72 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 219.0 223.5 4.5 1.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 114.0 121.5 7.5 0.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 204.0 240.0 36.0 0.89 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 208.5 210.0 1.5 4.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 214.5 216.0 1.5 3.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 216.0 217.5 1.5 3.15 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 70.5 75.0 4.5 3.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 73.5 75.0 1.5 7.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 89.0 93.5 4.5 0.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 272.8 275.5 2.7 1.51 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 93.0 97.5 4.5 0.66 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 241.5 243.0 1.5 0.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 87.0 94.5 7.5 1.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 90.0 91.5 1.5 3.91 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 174.0 177.0 3.0 0.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MAIN PORPHYRY ZONES(i) from 199.5 204.0 4.5 0.27 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 208.5 210.8 2.3 0.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 225.0 228.0 3.0 1.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 36.0 39.0 3.0 1.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 37.5 39.0 1.5 3.15 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 55.5 87.0 31.5 0.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 121.5 124.5 3.0 0.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 132.0 136.5 4.5 0.82 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 54.0 58.5 4.5 0.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 70.5 73.5 3.0 0.76 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 85.0 87.0 2.0 0.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 102.0 108.0 6.0 0.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 121.5 133.5 12.0 1.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 123.0 124.5 1.5 3.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 141.0 144.0 3.0 1.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 159.0 162.0 3.0 0.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 274.5 276.0 1.5 0.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 88.4 89.6 1.2 3.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 158.5 161.5 3.0 0.63 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 227.3 250.5 23.2 0.83 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 262.5 271.5 9.0 0.79 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 279.0 286.5 7.5 0.99 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 306.7 320.0 13.4 0.98 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 314.2 315.5 1.3 4.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 355.7 357.0 1.3 1.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 387.4 406.4 19.0 1.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 387.4 388.9 1.5 4.92 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 442.5 445.5 3.0 0.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 375.0 382.5 7.5 1.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 405.0 408.0 3.0 0.63 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 436.5 442.5 6.0 0.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 447.0 448.5 1.5 0.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 471.0 472.5 1.5 0.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 478.5 481.5 3.0 0.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 562.5 567.0 4.5 0.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 577.5 579.0 1.5 0.31 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 595.5 609.0 13.5 0.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 634.5 649.5 15.0 0.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 661.5 673.5 12.0 0.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 35.2 39.7 4.5 0.36 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 63.7 68.2 4.5 0.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 159.8 161.3 1.5 0.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 70.2 72.9 2.7 0.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 402.9 411.8 8.9 0.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 97.5 100.5 3.0 1.15 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 133.5 141.0 7.5 0.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 145.0 147.0 2.0 2.71 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 145.9 147.0 1.1 4.84 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 201.0 204.0 3.0 0.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 213.0 214.5 1.5 1.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 250.5 256.5 6.0 0.51 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 330.0 331.5 1.5 0.87 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 345.0 351.0 6.0 1.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 361.5 370.5 9.0 0.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 379.5 390.0 10.5 1.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 379.5 381.0 1.5 4.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 408.0 423.0 15.0 0.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 183.0 184.5 1.5 1.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 232.0 242.2 10.2 0.49 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 39.0 72.0 33.0 0.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 58.5 60.0 1.5 5.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 81.0 85.5 4.5 0.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 108.0 127.5 19.5 0.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 162.8 173.0 10.2 0.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 196.0 199.0 3.0 0.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 364.5 370.5 6.0 1.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 381.5 396.3 14.8 1.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 390.0 391.5 1.5 5.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 402.7 403.7 1.0 0.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 426.4 427.9 1.5 1.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 516.0 517.5 1.5 1.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 537.0 538.5 1.5 0.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 349.5 351.0 1.5 1.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 420.0 421.5 1.5 1.22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 102.3 103.5 1.2 0.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 143.0 144.3 1.3 0.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 171.0 172.5 1.5 0.91 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 204.0 207.0 3.0 0.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 499.5 505.5 6.0 0.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 517.5 531.0 13.5 0.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 544.0 554.5 10.5 0.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 562.0 565.5 2.7 0.54 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 80.4 104.3 23.9 0.51 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 114.3 115.3 1.0 0.81 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 130.0 131.2 1.2 13.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 143.4 144.1 0.7 0.87 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 366.0 369.0 3.0 0.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 456.2 457.5 1.3 0.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 547.5 550.5 3.0 0.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 102.0 105.0 3.0 0.54 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 285.0 289.5 4.5 4.68 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 285.0 286.5 1.5 6.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 286.5 288.0 1.5 7.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 298.5 301.5 3.0 0.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 351.7 355.0 3.3 0.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 64.5 66.0 1.5 0.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 255.0 264.0 9.0 4.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 255.0 256.5 1.5 15.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 258.0 259.5 1.5 6.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 336.0 336.8 0.8 1.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NW PORPHYRY from 114.4 118.1 3.7 0.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 193.0 197.5 4.5 0.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 200.5 206.5 6.0 0.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 21.0 25.5 4.5 0.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 131.5 134.0 3.0 0.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 143.5 151.0 7.5 0.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 168.0 169.5 1.5 0.87 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 172.5 175.5 3.0 0.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 212.5 213.6 1.1 0.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 235.0 236.5 1.5 0.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 306.5 312.5 6.0 0.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 50.5 52.0 1.5 0.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 86.5 88.0 1.5 0.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 209.5 228.0 18.5 0.36 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 241.5 243.0 1.5 0.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 279.0 283.5 4.5 0.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 126.1 129.2 3.1 0.22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 389.1 391.8 2.7 0.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 204.0 238.5 34.5 0.79 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 312.0 316.5 4.5 2.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 312.0 313.5 1.5 5.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 325.5 328.5 3.0 0.44 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 336.0 345.0 9.0 0.72 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 273.0 274.1 1.1 0.23 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 121.0 124.0 3.0 0.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 142.0 143.5 1.5 0.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 180.0 183.0 3.0 0.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 250.5 258.0 7.5 0.27 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 289.5 291.0 1.5 0.79 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 297.0 298.5 1.5 0.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 132.0 139.5 7.5 0.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 196.5 201.0 4.5 0.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 205.5 207.0 1.5 0.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 219.0 222.0 3.0 2.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 231.0 232.5 1.5 0.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 242.0 244.0 2.0 0.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 365.0 366.0 1.0 1.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 46.5 48.0 1.5 0.57 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 58.7 60.2 1.5 0.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 75.5 76.5 1.0 0.44 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 98.3 104.8 6.5 0.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 49.0 50.0 1.0 1.93 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 69.0 70.8 1.8 0.54 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 76.5 78.6 2.1 3.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 78.0 78.6 0.6 7.96 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 85.2 86.7 1.5 0.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 96.0 98.3 2.3 0.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 99.5 101.0 1.5 0.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 178.5 180.0 1.5 0.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 142.5 149.6 7.1 0.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 234.9 239.5 4.6 0.88 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 335.4 340.5 5.1 0.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 63.8 64.9 1.1 0.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 80.5 87.5 7.0 0.61 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- from 94.5 99.0 4.5 0.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 157.5 162.0 4.5 0.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 223.5 226.5 3.0 0.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 246.0 249.0 3.0 0.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 255.0 264.0 9.0 0.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- and 270.0 271.5 1.5 0.54 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONDUCTOR "E" from 129.0 130.5 1.5 1.81 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notes: Footages shown are core lengths in metres (m). True widths represent an estimated 90% of core lengths. Highlighted drill results above from press releases February 22, April 3, May 8 and July 17 (2017) (i)Main Porphyry Zones: drilling includes drill-holes in the center segment of the porphyry system, which covers the (Porphyry Zone, 20 Zone, 10 Zone, Central Zone & the new North Zone)

Contacts:

Mr. Joness Lang

Office: +1 416.682.2674

jlang@aurvistagold.com



