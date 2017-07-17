Data Center Colocation Market to Reach $62.30 Billion by 2022: Analysis By Type, End User & Industry

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Data Center Colocation Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global data center colocation size is expected to grow from USD 31.52 billion in 2017 to USD 62.30 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.60%.

There is an increasing need for reducing the IT expenditure spent on commissioning mission-critical data center facilities. Data center colocation services provide the required scalability and cost-effectiveness for managing the daily data requirement. This acts as one of the major drivers of the data center colocation market. However, high initial costs may hold back the end-users from adopting these solutions.

The retail colocation type in the data center colocation market is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Retail colocation provides power, space, cooling, cabling, and support services. It also provides flexibility in terms of IT infrastructure, and therefore proves advantageous for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs). This utility of retail colocation is expected to drive its market share in the global data center colocation.



The data center colocation end-users include SMEs and large enterprises, wherein large enterprises are expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Large enterprises are inclined toward adopting colocation services, as they are able to lease large spaces on lease and meet their power and computational requirements. Moreover, colocation services help large enterprises to have complete control over the data center infrastructure. These services also aid in business continuity due to their disaster recovery benefits. This is expected to fuel the data center colocation market during the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned



AT&T, Inc.

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Coresite Realty Corporation

Cyrusone Inc.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Global Switch

Internap Corporation

Interxion Holding NV

KDDI Corporation

Level 3 Communications Inc.

NTT Communications Corporation

Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Data Center Colocation Market Analysis, By Type



7 Data Center Colocation Market Analysis, By End-User



8 Data Center Colocation Market Analysis, By Industry



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



