sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.07.2017 | 13:49
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Data Center Colocation Market to Reach $62.30 Billion by 2022: Analysis By Type, End User & Industry

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Data Center Colocation Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Logo

The global data center colocation size is expected to grow from USD 31.52 billion in 2017 to USD 62.30 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.60%.

There is an increasing need for reducing the IT expenditure spent on commissioning mission-critical data center facilities. Data center colocation services provide the required scalability and cost-effectiveness for managing the daily data requirement. This acts as one of the major drivers of the data center colocation market. However, high initial costs may hold back the end-users from adopting these solutions.

The retail colocation type in the data center colocation market is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Retail colocation provides power, space, cooling, cabling, and support services. It also provides flexibility in terms of IT infrastructure, and therefore proves advantageous for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs). This utility of retail colocation is expected to drive its market share in the global data center colocation.


The data center colocation end-users include SMEs and large enterprises, wherein large enterprises are expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Large enterprises are inclined toward adopting colocation services, as they are able to lease large spaces on lease and meet their power and computational requirements. Moreover, colocation services help large enterprises to have complete control over the data center infrastructure. These services also aid in business continuity due to their disaster recovery benefits. This is expected to fuel the data center colocation market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

  • AT&T, Inc.
  • China Telecom Corporation Limited
  • Coresite Realty Corporation
  • Cyrusone Inc.
  • Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.
  • Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
  • Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc.
  • Equinix, Inc.
  • Global Switch
  • Internap Corporation
  • Interxion Holding NV
  • KDDI Corporation
  • Level 3 Communications Inc.
  • NTT Communications Corporation
  • Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Data Center Colocation Market Analysis, By Type

7 Data Center Colocation Market Analysis, By End-User

8 Data Center Colocation Market Analysis, By Industry

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mht8z9/data_center

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire