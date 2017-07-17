

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) announced the final result of the accompanying voluntary tender offer for Drillisch. The company said, as at the expiry of the additional acceptance period on July 12, 2017, the tender offer has been accepted for a total of 1,224,157 Drillisch shares. This corresponds to a stake of approximately 1.78 percent in Drillisch. Together with its existing shareholding, United Internet now directly and indirectly holds a total stake of approximately 30.95 percent in Drillisch.



The complete acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication by Drillisch and the completion of the overall transaction agreed upon with Drillisch on May 12, 2017 are now subject to the approval of the Drillisch shareholders. If they approve the proposed capital increase at the extraordinary general meeting on July 25, 2017, United Internet's interest in Drillisch will increase upon registration of the capital increase in the commercial register to at least 73.11 percent, including the shares tendered into the offer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX