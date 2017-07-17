Green Man Gaming Warms up for its Biggest Summer Sale Ever

LONDON, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Green Man Gaming Summer Sale warms up today at 11am GMT / 4am PT / 7am ET, building up to bigger games and sweeter deals every day until 4 August 2017. With new flash deals changing daily, gamers will get a chance to buy top games at seriously cheap prices for just 12 or 24 hours with voucher code SUMMER2017 and receive additional rewards in their inbox if they get a flash deal.

In addition to flash deals, the Summer Sale 2017 will feature thousands of games at up to 80% off across every game genre. All the latest flash deals will be available on the Green Man Gaming Summer Sale page.

Today's Flash deals (24 hours only)

(Extra 20% off warm up titles with voucher code SUMMER2017)

Killing Floor 2 (60% off with voucher included )

) I am Bread (84% off with voucher included )

) Monsters Slayers (46% off with voucher included )

) Slain (68% off with voucher included )

) Golf with your Friends (44% with voucher included )

) Slime-san (48% off with voucher included)

Summer Sale 2017 Sneak Peak - New games added daily

(Sign in to Green Man Gaming and use voucher code for even cheaper prices)

Rocket League (40% off)

Conan Exiles (33% off)

Killing Floor 2 (50% off)

Doom 4 (50% off)

Fallout 4 (50% off)

XCom2 (60% off)

Mad Max (60% off)

Half Life 2 (80% off)

Wolfenstein - The New Order (75% off)

Bioshock Infinite (75% off)

Cities Skylines (75% off)

E.V.E Online Standard Pack (50% off)

About Green Man Gaming

Green Man Gaming is a global technology company at the heart of the video games industry.

Greenmangaming.com is an eCommerce store and community offering over 8,500 digital multi-platform games from 550 publishers to gamers in 195 countries in combination with the latest game insights and information. Millions of gamers worldwide have access to a single destination that allows them to discuss, discover and share all things gaming within a highly engaged community. This includes game data tracking, reviews as well as expert insights available on Green Man Gaming's game hubs, blog and newsroom.

Green Man Gaming Publishingworks with independent development studios globally to market their own games and increase the visibility of games in a challenging marketplace. The industry expertise and knowledge of the publishing team provide developers with hands on and collaborative support that includes in-depth market analysis, integrated Marketing and PR campaigns, finishing finance options and global retail strategy.

Leveraging its patented technology, Green Man Gaming also partners with game publishers and leading hardware manufacturers to support their marketing initiatives. Announced at CES 2017, Green Man Gaming's digital storefront is currently being made available on millions of Lenovo laptops worldwide through the Lenovo Entertainment Hub. Green Man Gaming has also partnered with Intel® to build and manage their software distribution hub which offers digital games to over 1,000 hardware partners as part of the Intel® Partner Program.

Green Man Gaming has been recognised by leading bodies in the video gaming, business and technology sectors with over 30 awards received since it was launched in 2010.

www.greenmangaming.com