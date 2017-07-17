Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Biocept Commercially Launches Progesterone Receptor Liquid Biopsy Test

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=BIOC. The Company announced on July 14, 2017, the commercial launch of its new liquid biopsy test for progesterone receptor (PR) which is used for the detection and monitoring of patients with breast cancer using the patients' blood. With this launch, the portfolio of clinically actionable biomarker tests offered by the Company have reached a total of 14 tests, this is including all the biomarkers validated for breast cancer as per the NCCN® (The National Comprehensive Cancer Network®) Guidelines. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

Commenting on the launch, Veena Singh, M.D., Biocept's Senior Vice President and Medical Director said:

"The ability to detect PR expression in circulating tumor cells (CTCs) complements Biocept's existing ER and HER2 assays for biomarker analysis in breast cancer. With the addition of PR detection using our high sensitivity CTC platform, we offer liquid biopsy assays for all NCCN Guideline®-based biomarkers pertinent to the care of patients with breast cancer."

Details of the biomarker tests

The highlight of these biomarker tests is that they are non-invasive as well as cost-effective. The Company has ambitious plans of expanding their portfolio of clinically actionable biomarkers to cover all tests listed in the NCCN Guidelines® to detect and monitor solid tumors. It would greatly help the Company expand its offerings in the liquid biopsy market.

The Company's Target Selector™ PR expression test is undertaken on CTCs (circulating tumor cells) utilizing fluorescently labeled antibodies.

The Company has shared that all its tests are being conducted at its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory located in San Diego, California and interested parties can contact the laboratory directly.

Role of the Progesterone Receptor

The progesterone receptor (PR) is a protein found inside cells. Upon binding of the steroid hormone progesterone, PR enters the nucleus and binds to DNA, leading to the production of specific proteins. Clinically, breast cancer cells can be tested for hormone sensitivity, also referred to hormone receptor status, where tumor cells that stain positive for PR and/or estrogen receptor (ER) suggest that the patient may respond to a targeted therapy. About 80% of breast cancers are hormone receptor positive.

About NCCN Guidelines®

The NCCN® is a not-for-profit alliance of 27 leading cancer centers who are dedicated to the complete cancer care of patients from research and education to improving the quality and effectiveness and efficiency of patient care so that cancer patients can lead a better quality of life. It offers various programs and gives access to tools and knowledge to the clinicians so that they can take informed decisions when it comes to management of cancer.

In the last 25 years, the Network has come up with an integrated suite of tools to improve the quality of cancer care. The Network has come up with a document called "The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®)" which offers evidence-based, consensus-driven management guidelines so that all patients receiving preventive, diagnostic, treatment, and supportive services have the best possible outcomes.

About Biocept

San Diego, California based Biocept is a molecular diagnostics Company that offers a range of diagnostic solutions and commercial tests for detection and monitoring of for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma from a simple blood test, known as a liquid biopsy. The Company's scientific experts have developed a unique, patented methodology to isolate cancer material that is shed into the bloodstream, such as circulating tumor cells, (CTCs) and cell-free circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). The platform has also demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations. Physicians can use the Company's testing service to analyze and interrogate CTCs and ctDNA for certain biomarkers so that they can make informed decisions about a patient's disease and therapeutic options.

Since these tests are non-invasive they are much faster and easier than traditional tissue biopsies. They are a great alternative when tissue biopsies are not possible on patients or when tissue biopsies are insufficient. Biocept offers its services to medical and surgical oncologists, pathologists, hospitals, cancer centers, universities, and pharmaceutical and clinical researchers.

Last Close Stock Review

On Friday, July 14, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $1.52, slipping 2.56% from its previous closing price of $1.56. A total volume of 930.32 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 633.07 thousand shares. Biocept's stock price surged 12.59% in the last one month. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have skyrocketed 96.13%. The stock currently has a market cap of $41.50 million.

