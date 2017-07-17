BDI President Dieter Kempf on the Second Round of Brexit Negotiations: "Get Your Act Together"

BERLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rapid agreement absolutely essential

First discuss EU citizens' right to stay

Migration of skilled workers from Britain , issues with postings

"The EU and the United Kingdom must get their act together in the upcoming round of negotiations. The clock is ticking and rapid agreement is absolutely essential," said President of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), Dieter Kempf, on Monday in Berlin on the second round of Brexit negotiations. "It is imperative that there is no vacuum created at the time of the exit."

Kempf praised the clear direction of EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, agreeing that the right thing to do is to first discuss the rights of EU citizens to stay in the United Kingdom. "There are already more and more signs of increasing migration of skilled workers from Britain, and companies are already finding it difficult to post employees to the United Kingdom." This is the case especially if the posting is due to end after the planned Brexit date on 29 March 2019, he added.

For Kempf, the defence of the internal market as a central European project must be a priority for the EU. "We can't afford to cut corners here. All four basic freedoms form the foundation of the EU internal market," stressed the BDI President.

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) is the umbrella organization of German industry and industry-related services. It speaks for 36 trade associations and more than 100,000 enterprises with around eight million employees. Membership is voluntary. 15 organizations in the regional states represent the interests of industry at the regional level.

