ONTARIO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation (OTCQB: KWBT) ("Kiwa Bio-Tech" or the "Company"), a company focused on eco-friendly bio-based fertilizers promoting soil health, announced that the Company launched its new KIWA-ETS brand and introduced the "Harmless Agriculture" concept at a major industry conference on July 7, 2017. The Conference was sponsored by China's Ministry of Agriculture and China Agricultural Products Processing Industry Development Association ("CAPPIDA") in Guilin, Guangxi province. Kiwa has now been authorized by CAPPIDA to establish the Specialty Committee of the Harmless Agriculture Standard System Construction for all of China.

The initiation of the new "Harmless Agriculture Standard" reflects the focus of China's agricultural industry on rational international standards. KIWA will be the principal developer of China's harmless agriculture standards. This appointment positions KIWA to be a significant player in the microbial fertilizer industry in China.

Mr. Changsheng Liu, Consultant for Kiwa, Research Fellow of the ETS Biology Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences ("CAS"), was invited to give a special presentation at the Conference related to harmless agriculture to representatives from China's provincial agricultural administrative departments who were in attendance.

Mr. Yongling Song, Chief Technology Officer of Kiwa and Associate Research Fellow of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Science ("CAAS"), gave a plenary talk of which the theme is "KIWA-ETS -- the Representative Brand of Harmless Agriculture."

At the Conference, Kiwa also exhibited its microbial fertilizer products. Kiwa's technology and products have been recognized and praised by the governmental officials from the CAAS and CAPPIDA.

Yvonne Wang, the Chief Executive Officer of Kiwa, along with certain of its senior advisors participated in the Conference with officials from China's Ministry of Agriculture, CAPPIDA, the Committee for China's Agricultural Technology, Innovation and Development under the State Council, and the municipal leaders from the Guilin City.

"As a significant promotor of harmless natural agriculture, Kiwa has officially presented its KIWA-ETS microbial fertilizer brand to the market. We are looking forward to working closely with CAPPIDA to evolve China toward harmless agriculture," stated Wang at the Conference.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets innovative, cost-effective and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agricultural and environmental conservation. The Company's products are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value, quality and productivity of crops and decreasing the negative environmental impact of chemicals and other wastes.

Kiwa is dedicated to eco-agricultural development and environmental control by developing, producing, and selling bio-technological products with high technology, low-cost, and high productivity to satisfy the growing market demand. Kiwa's development is creating a standardized and ecologically safe agricultural industry chain platform. The Company's development effort is based in China, and has gradually expanded to the international market.

Kiwa uses new bio-technological skills at its core, with organic, ecologically sound, and "green" practices as its theme. The Company strives for customer satisfaction and continued development. Kiwa is dedicated to making safe food, further developing eco-agriculture and upholding a responsibility of contributing to China's agricultural safety, food safety, and a healthy lifestyle. For more information on Kiwa and its products, please refer to the Company's website at www.kiwabiotech.com or the Company filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available for free at www.sec.gov.

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

