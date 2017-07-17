CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC PINK: GMER) (the "Company") owner and operator of the world's most scalable eSports tournament and social network platform for novice, competitive and professional electronic gamers, is pleased to announce its top ten ranking for its Minecraft server worldwide as they develop their first Minecraft player vs. player tournament game.

The Company, which started in 4,300th position eight months ago, has shown exponential growth with two top 20 rankings and one 8th position ranking worldwide.

This exceptional growth has prompted the Company to initiate plans to engage additional Minecraft content providers in order to substantiate additional traffic, players, micro-transactions and premium memberships.

With this dynamic growth, multiple modes and an expert squad of administrators, our premium members can now enjoy Skyblock, Prison and Factions with great benefits on one of the fastest growing Minecraft servers in the world and found only on www.good-gaming.com.

Good Gaming is also extremely pleased to announce it is currently in the final development stage of creating its first Minecraft 1 vs. 1 and 2 vs. 2 player game named Battle Royale. The game is designed to be a last man standing shooter and falls into the same genre as the extremely popular video game "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG). This new game will be the first step in the expansion of our abilities to offer additional Minecraft tournament games. The success of our Minecraft server has given us a large and unique source of exposure to our website which will allow us the ability to bring unique tournament play with our own proprietary Minecraft games, while also being one of the very few Minecraft servers to consistently offer real cash prizes in their tournaments. Minecraft has yet to have a pioneer that really takes the competitive scene to the next level and Good Gaming intends on exploiting this void by capturing this explosive market with unique, innovative and competitive tournament games that can only be found on our website.

The Company plans to launch a social media blitz for its Premium Membership services for the good-gaming.com website. The Company will utilize Facebook, You Tube, Twitter and Reddit for attracting attention and increasing exposure to the website and its newly launched Premium Membership services.

As previously announced, the Premium Membership service offers a 30 day free trial with a recurring monthly membership fee of $4.99 per month, and offers premium memberships that allow Good Gaming eSport gamers access to premium content, a "members only" chat on their Minecraft server, the Good Gaming discord, zero advertisements and a Sparty Chest with new surprises every month that include gifts like coaching tickets, boosters, Minecraft crates and goodies normally found in the Good Gaming online shop. All premium members also receive a 50% discount on the website's online shop allowing for the membership to immediately pay for itself.

Since announcing the launch of its Premium Member service, the company has experienced an increase in web traffic and is projected to show a 100% increase in month over month micro-transaction revenues for its online store. The Company attributes this to a combination of its Premium Membership launch and the top ten positioning of its Minecraft server.

David B. Dorwart, Good Gaming CEO, stated, "We are extremely pleased to break into the top 10 with our #8 ranking of Minecraft servers worldwide. Our recent numbers are reflective of the type of growth we anticipate for all our tournament activities found on our website." He also stated, "Our goal is to expand our competitive game play model and focus on driving traffic in order to create new, active and multi-churn players. The development of our new proprietary Minecraft player vs. player tournament games will set a precedent for the expansive opportunity we have identified. We look forward to keeping our shareholders updated as we continue to make progress and expand our niche in the eSport industry."

About Good Gaming:

Good Gaming is a leading competitive online tournament gaming and social network platform targeting over 250 million eSports players and participants worldwide who want to communicate with each other, develop strategies and compete at novice, competitive and professional levels. Depending on a Gamer's level of skill, players have the ability to win tournaments which include prize money, gifts and raffles. Good Gaming recently confirmed its partnership with one of the world's leading games publishers and is launching a series of tournaments in 2017. The eSport industry has experienced exponential growth going from $500 million to $1.2 billion over the last two years with industry analysts forecasting a $5 billion global industry by 2020.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

