HOLLYWOOD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 --nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ), (formerly bBooth), the Hollywood-based digital technology company, is pleased to announce that Mohammad Amanullah, nFusz's Director of Broadcast & Government Applications, will attend the 64th Annual Texas Association of Broadcasters Convention & Trade Show event on August 9 - 10 in Austin, Texas.

More than 40 industry experts, including Amazon, Google and YouTube executives, will meet to share exclusive insights into new initiatives, showcase innovative strategies, and much more. The convention is comprised of a two-day event with 124 trade-show style booths, 30 different programs, and an array of speakers covering a wide range of industry topics.

The event is the largest state and regional broadcast gathering, attracting many of the industry's most notable professionals. "I'm delighted to introduce nFusz and our Interactive Broadcast And Streaming Video Products to such noteworthy industry experts," states Mr. Amanullah.

The event marks one of the many initiatives Mr. Amanullah has planned this year as new head of the Company's interactive broadcast and streaming video product strategy for its Notifi technology.

About nFusz, Inc.

nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. Our proprietary next generation interactive video technology is the core of our new broadcast and cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products. We offer subscription-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of engagement and higher conversion rates. Our software platform can accommodate any size campaign or sales organization, and is enterprise-class scalable to meet the needs of today's global organizations. Our service is built around our proprietary 'Video-First' Notifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications. We've re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric business and social environment. Now watch for our live broadcast interactive video platform that will redefine what 'engagement' means in consumer video consumption. For more information on nFusz, Inc., visit www.nFusz.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

