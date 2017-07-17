Los Angeles Public Library Leverages GENBAND's Kandy Business Solutions for Advanced Real Time Communications and Collaboration Capabilities

Kandy Business Solutions Smart Office technology selected because of its advanced mobility and real time collaboration capabilities; deployment includes new emergency broadcast alert notification

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GENBAND', a leading provider of real time communications software solutions, today announced from its annual customer & partner summit, Perspectives17, that the Los Angeles Public Library, the second largest public library system in the United States, has selected GENBAND's Kandy Business Solutions Smart Office technology to enhance its communications and collaboration capabilities for its Central Library location and across its 72 branches. Smart Office Unified Communications technology provides Los Angeles Public Library employees the ability to communicate in real time via voice, video conference, text or web conference on any smart device on any operating system (iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, etc.). The deployment also includes an emergency alert notification solution that delivers real time campus and system notifications in emergency situations.

"GENBAND's Kandy Smart Office platform provided us with an advanced mobility solution that allows all of our branches to dramatically enhance our ability to communicate and collaborate with each other, improving not only our communications but also increasing productivity," said Thomas Koh, Network Manager, Los Angeles Public Library, Central Library."With Kandy Smart Office technology all of our campuses now have the ability to collaborate via high-quality voice, one-click multi-party video conferencing, IM and web and voice conferencing. Additionally, by upgrading to Kandy we are achieving significant cost savings. Our previous system was four times the cost of Kandy."

Koh added, "The new emergency alert feature allows us to immediately notify our staff how to react in any crisis or urgent situations."

"The Los Angeles Public Library is always at the forefront of technology as evidenced by them being the first 100-gigabyte internet capable public library in the world - so we are delighted that they have selected our Kandy Business Solutions Smart Office technology to help them improve their system-wide communications capabilities," said Patrick Joggerst, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, GENBAND. "In addition to significantly upgrading their communications system we are also providing them with user-based licensing that allows up to six devices per user as opposed to leasing phones, which can be very expensive."

GENBAND partnered with Intelli-Flex on the delivery of the project. Intelli-Flex will be responsible for integration of the solution and supporting professional services delivery.

Key Takeaways:

The Los Angeles Public Library has selected GENBAND's Kandy Business Solutions Smart Office Unified Communications technology to upgrade its communications and collaboration capabilities for its Central Library and across its 72 library branches.

Smart Office was selected because of its advanced mobility and collaboration capabilities including voice, one-click, state-of-the-art multi-party video conferencing, messaging and web and voice conferencing capabilities.

The deployment includes an emergency broadcast notification capability that allows the Los Angeles Public Library to inform employees of any crisis or urgent situation in real time.

Upgrading to Kandy allowed the Los Angeles Public Library to achieve four times cost savings over its existing communications system.

The Kandy Business Solutions Smart Office technology is based on user-based licensing, allowing the Los Angeles Public Library to achieve significant savings compared to leasing phones.

The Los Angeles Public Library is connected to public libraries, state universities and other vital public-serving institutions around the globe via a world-class network delivered by CENIC.

Watch this short videoto learn more about GENBAND's Kandy Business Solutions Smart Office technology.

About Los Angeles Public Library

A recipient of the nation's highest honor for library service-the National Medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Los Angeles Public Library serves the largest and most diverse urban population of any library in the nation. Its Central Library, 72 branch libraries, collection of more than 6 million books, state-of-the-art technology accessible at www.lapl.org, and more than 18,000 public programs a year provide everyone with free and easy access to information and the opportunity for lifelong learning.

About GENBAND

GENBANDempowers its global base of more than 700 customers in more than 80 countries to succeed via its technology leadership and intellectual property in network evolution and cloud based real-time communications software solutions and services. With networks increasingly moving to virtualized environments, service providers, enterprises, independent software vendors, systems integrators and developers globally are leveraging our innovative solutions for rapid communications service and application creation. GENBAND's market-leading portfolio, including its award-winning Kandy communications Platform as a Service, enables this transformation and delivers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded communications capabilities including voice, video, messaging, chat, presence and more, facilitating business, consumer and IoT solutions deployments with enhanced end-user collaboration experiences. GENBAND's Marketing Advantage Program provides comprehensive support to fuel our partners' success with our solutions. To learn more visitgenband.com.

GENBAND, the GENBAND logo and icon are trademarks of GENBAND.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324822/genband_Logo.jpg

