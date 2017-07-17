Frost & Sullivan Lauds N-of-One for Developing the Industry Gold Standard Molecular Decision Support Solution for Precision Oncology

The company provides curation and clinical interpretation of molecular data with unparalleled quality to unlock the true potential of precision oncology

SANTA CLARA, California, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the market for molecular decision support solutions for precision oncology, Frost & Sullivan recognizes N-of-One with the 2017 US Frost & Sullivan Award for Enabling Technology Leadership. Just four years after commercialization, N-of-One's clinical interpretation solutions have positioned the company as a leader in the molecular decision support space. Its proprietary platform, which delivers concise, accurate, and clinically meaningful interpretations of molecular test results, has proved popular in the field of oncology. The company also boasts one of the most comprehensive knowledge bases of clinical and scientific evidence in the industry. Additionally, N-of-One's platform-as-a-service model makes its clinical interpretation solutions configurable and flexible to suit the reporting needs of individual clients.

"N-of-One presents end users with clinical insight solutions as XML files that can be easily consumed or embedded into existing health IT systems or portals by health systems, laboratories, and research institutes," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Kamaljit Behera. "This unique blending of scientific knowledge and platform-based technology positions N-of-One's solutions as much more than a traditional service."

N-of-One's expert team continually evaluates new information and insights to fine-tune its methodologies and services. N-of-One's clinical interpretations are molecular diagnostic test- and platform-agnostic. The solutions are capable of interpreting next-generation sequencing (NGS) of solid tumors and hematological cancers, circulating tumor cells, and DNA; copy number analysis; and immunohistochemistry. N-of-One's analysis and clinical interpretation is based on the latest scientific evidence and is written in a clear, concise way to assist physicians in identifying the most appropriate treatment options. All options are supported by relevant scientific evidence and the expert insights of our team of scientists and oncologists. N-of-One includes multi-variant analysis to identify drug sensitivity and resistance, so that these important items can be factored when physicians make treatment decisions. The treatment strategies that N-of-One creates may include drugs in guidelines, as well as off-label and appropriate investigational drugs currently in clinical trials.

The company has meticulously channeled its expertise into uniquely scalable solutions and expert support services, including:

RapidInsights, a platform-as-a-service model that leverages N-of-One's growing knowledge base to provide the most relevant clinical interpretations quickly. The platform is focused on the automated delivery of physician-ready clinical interpretation solutions for NGS tests, which are one of the fastest-growing molecular diagnostic tests. The reports take into account interactions between variants (or multi-variant analysis) as they include a prioritized list of therapies and clinical trials along with supporting evidence.

PrecisionInsights, a clinical interpretation-as-a-service model that can go beyond NGS tests, integrating many types of molecular tests to perform multi-variant analysis and deliver patient-specific therapeutic options in oncology.

Molecular tumor board (MTB) support, which is a complementary expert consultative service: N-of-One's scientific team collaborates with health systems on their MTBs to discuss complex cases, providing clinical and scientific evidence as therapies and clinical trials are discussed.

N-of-One's clinical interpretation solutions are interoperable with any bioinformatics solution, giving health systems, laboratories, and even bioinformatics vendors the flexibility to integrate N-of-One's actionable clinical insights with their existing genomic informatics workflows or platforms.

"N-of-One's clinical interpretation solutions are deemed the industry gold standard. The company is working with some of the largest labs, health systems, and bioinformatics companies in the US market," noted Behera. "As more health systems start bringing molecular diagnostic testing in-house, N-of-One will find more opportunities to offer clinical interpretation solutions with molecularly guided therapeutic strategies to health systems and their patients."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About N-of-One

N-of-One is the leader in identifying patient-specific therapeutic options for precision medicine in oncology by leveraging its proprietary knowledgebase and its team of oncologists and Ph.D. scientists to integrate molecular data from multiple tests. N-of-One solutions can standardize and accelerate genomic clinical interpretation and molecular decision support while saving time and money. N-of-One's solutions have provided therapeutic options, including clinical trials, for tens of thousands of patient cases across hundreds of cancer types. N-of-One partners with leading hospital systems, cancer centers, and commercial labs around the world. For more information, please visit www.n-of-one.com or call +1 617-202-9808.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

