Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type (SBC, TPO, TPV, COPE, PEBA), End-use Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Footwear, Engineering, Medical, Wires & Cables) - Global Forecast to 2022

The "Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type (SBC, TPO, TPV, COPE, PEBA), End-use Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Footwear, Engineering, Medical, Wires & Cables), Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The thermoplastic elastomers market is projected to reach USD 28.27 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2022

Thermoplastic elastomers are used in several end-use industries, such as automotive, building & construction, footwear, engineering, medical, wires & cables, and others. The increasing usage of thermoplastic elastomers in these end-use industries is expected to drive the growth of the thermoplastic elastomers market during the forecast period.



On the basis of the type, the thermoplastic elastomers market has been segmented into styrenic block copolymers (SBC), thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU), thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV), thermoplastic polyolefins (TPO), copolyester ether elastomers (COPE), and polyether block amide elastomers (PEBA).



In terms of volume, the styrenic block copolymers (SBC) type segment led the thermoplastic elastomers market in 2016. The styrenic block copolymers (SBC) are also called third-generation synthetic rubbers. They are mostly used in the form of a mixture with other polymers, oils, and fillers. They can be processed repeatedly and molded easily. Styrenic block copolymers (SBC) are the most inexpensive type of thermoplastic elastomers available in the market.



Among different types of thermoplastic elastomers, copolyester ether elastomers (COPE) show the highest resistance to deformation. They are used as secondary containment liners for underground storage tanks in the building & construction industry. Their high resistance to oils and chemicals and high-temperature stability make them highly suitable for applications in the automotive and medical industries. The copolyester ether elastomers (COPE) segment of the Asia-Pacific thermoplastic elastomers market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the restrictions on the use of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) materials in the medical sector and the growing demand for copolyester ether elastomers (COPE) from the automotive industry.



Rising demand for thermoplastic elastomers from the automotive, building & construction, footwear, and medical industries has led to increasing demand for thermoplastic elastomers, globally. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the largest market for thermoplastic elastomers during the forecast period, followed by the North American region. The India thermoplastic elastomers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of the Asia-Pacific thermoplastic elastomers market can also be attributed to the presence of the top manufacturers of thermoplastic elastomers, such as Asahi Kasei Corporation (China), Sinopec Group (China), and Tosoh Corporation (Japan) in the region.



