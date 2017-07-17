

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $97.87 million, or $0.88 per share. This was lower than $105.01 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $1.73 billion. This was up from $1.62 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $97.87 Mln. vs. $105.01 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.88 vs. $0.92 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q2): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX