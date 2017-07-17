DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q2 and H1 2017

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works / Trading Statement PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q2 and H1 2017 17-Jul-2017 / 13:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *MMK Group Trading Update for Q2 and H1 2017 ??? Group: Operational highlights * (thousand tonnes) *Q2 2017* *Q1 2017* *%* *H1 *H1 2016* *%* 2017* *??? *3,182* *3,066* *3.8%* *6,248* *6,208* *0.6%* Group crude steel* *??? Group steel products* *2,882* *2,723* *5.9%* *5,605* *5,791* *-3.2%* MMK steel 2,780 2,675 4.0% 5,455 5,644 -3.4% products MMK-Metiz steel products 111 104 6.9% 215 199 7.9% ??? 253 210 20.7% 463 415 11.4% Metalurji steel products _MMK Group HVA products_ _1,287_ _1,313_ _-1.9%_ _2,600_ _2,669_ _-2.6%_ _MMK _44.7%_ _48.2%_ _46.4%_ _46.1%_ Group HVA products share_ *Belon *699* *609* *14.8%* *1,308* *1,423* *-8.1%* coal concentra te* *Iron *912* *691* *32.0%* *1,604* *1,626* *-1.3%* ore* *Q2 2017 highlights vs. Q1 2017 * - MMK Group's total crude steel output in Q2 2017 totalled 3,182 thousand tonnes (up 3.8% q-o-q). Overall steelmaking capacity utilisation at the main Magnitogorsk site (excluding planned maintenance) in Q2 2017 exceeded 90%. - MMK Group's total finished steel product shipments in Q2 2017 (excluding intra-group sales) amounted to 2,882 thousand tonnes (up 5.9% q-o-q). - MMK Group's HVA steel product output in Q2 2017 was 1,287 thousand tonnes (down 1.9% q-o-q). The share of HVA products in total output was 44.7%. - Production of coal concentrate by Belon in Q2 2017 totalled 699 thousand tonnes (up 14.8% q-o-q). *H1 2017 highlights vs. H1 2016* - MMK Group's total crude steel output in H1 2017 totalled 6,248 thousand tonnes (up 0.6% y-o-y). Overall steelmaking capacity utilisation at the main Magnitogorsk site (excluding planned maintenance) in H1 2017 exceeded 92%. - MMK Group's total finished steel product shipments in H1 2017 (excluding intra-group sales) amounted to 5,605 thousand tonnes (down 3.2% y-o-y). - MMK Group's HVA steel product output in H1 2017 was 2,600 thousand tonnes (down 2.6% y-o-y). The share of HVA products in total output rose to 46.4%. - Production of coal concentrate by Belon in H1 2017 totalled 1,604 thousand tonnes (down 1.3% y-o-y). *MMK Group highlights by key segments Steel segment (Russia) * (thousand tonnes) *Q2 2017* *Q1 2017* *%* *H1 *H1 *%* 2017* 2016* *Pig iron* *2,578* *2,372* *8.7%* *4,95 *4,85 *1.9%* 0* 9* *Crude steel* *3,182* *3,066* *3.8%* *6,24 *6,20 *0.6%* 8* 8* *Finished *2,780* *2,675* *4.0%* *5,45 *5,64 *-3.4%* products output, 5* 4* of which:* Slabs and 0 0 *-* 0 83 - billets Long products 460 439 4.8% 899 866 3.8% Flat hot-rolled 1,356 1,197 13.3% 2,553 2,575 -0.9% products HVA products, of 964 1,039 -7.2% 2,003 2,119 -5.5% which: Thick plate 193 231 -16.8% 424 456 -7.1% (mill 5000) Flat cold-rolled 286 352 -18.9% 638 734 -13.1% products Downstream 486 455 6.8% 941 929 1.3% products, of which: Tin plate 29 37 -22.2% 66 79 -16.1% Galvanised steel 251 258 -3.6% 511 552 -7.5% Polymer-coated 119 89 34.1% 208 178 16.8% steel Band 34 27 23.5% 61 63 -3.8% Formed section 33 24 38.6% 57 16 248.4% Pipes 20 18 14.0% 38 40 -4.8% *Shipments by market:* Russia + CIS *2,079* *1,911* *8.8%* *3,99 *4,11 *-3.0%* 0* 5* Export *701* *764* *-8.2%* *1,46 *1,52 *-4.2%* 5* 9* (USD / tonne) *Q2 2017* *Q1 *%* *H1 *H1 *%* 2017* 2017* 2016* *Average price *556* *573* *-3.0%* *565* *384* *47.1%* per tonne:* Long products 457 469 -2.6% 462 311 48.9% Flat hot-rolled 471 494 -4.7% 482 315 52.9% products HVA products, 724 708 2.2% 716 502 42.4% of which: Thick plate 778 708 9.8% 740 574 28.9% (mill 5000) Flat hot-rolled 567 585 -3.1% 578 370 56.3% products Downstream 794 803 -1.1% 798 572 39.5% products, of which: Tin plate 844 889 -5.0% 871 738 18.0% Galvanised 750 762 -1.5% 756 531 42.5% steel Polymer-coated 932 971 -4.0% 947 711 33.1% steel Band 689 693 0.4% 687 459 49.7% Formed section 813 776 4.7% 795 508 56.4% Pipes 604 610 -1.0% 606 405 49.8% - Pig iron output in Q2 2017 grew 8.7% q-o-q and totalled 2,578 thousand tonnes. This was due to the completion of scheduled maintenance at blast furnace No 10 in Q1 2017. - Crude steel output in Q2 2017 increased by 3.8% q-o-q to 3,182 thousand tonnes. Higher pace of growth of pig iron production allowed to increase share of pig iron in steel which resulted in lower costs. - In Q2 2017, sales of finished products totalled 2,780 thousand tonnes, up 4.0% q-o-q. This increase was mainly due to the completion of maintenance at rolling facilities and the seasonal recovery of business activity on the domestic market. - Stronger demand for steel on the domestic market in Q2 2017 as compared to Q1 2017 resulted in an 8.8% increase in sales and an increase in the share of domestic sales in the overall sales structure to 74.8% (up from 71.4% in Q1 2017). - In Q2 2017, sales of long products increased by 4.8% q-o-q to 460 thousand tonnes, mainly due to the current sales mix and higher sales of MMK-Metiz products. - The 13.3% increase in sales of hot-rolled products q-o-q in Q2 2017 was mainly due to the completion of scheduled maintenance at oxygen converter and hot-rolling mill 2000, as well as higher sales to pipemakers. - Sales of HVA products in Q2 2017 decreased q-o-q due to lower sales of cold-rolled products and mill 5000 thick plate. At the same time, sales volumes of downstream products grew 6.8% q-o-q. - Sales of cold-rolled products in Q2 2017 decreased by 18.9% q-o-q to 286 thousand tonnes due to lower sales to semi-integrated works (as stock levels at traders' warehouses were still high) and higher output of polymer-coated steel. Sales volumes of cold-rolled products to carmakers remained strong. - In Q2 2017, sales of mill 5000 thick plate declined by 38 thousand tonnes (down 16.8% q-o-q) to 193 thousand tonnes. This was driven by a shift in the products mix towards more sophisticated, less efficient yet more high-margin steel grades. This change is well-illustrated by a 9.8% increase in the average price of the mill 5000 products over the quarter, amid a decrease of 3.0% in the average price of the overall product mix over the same period. - Capacity utilisation at coated-product facilities remained at nearly 100% in Q2 2017. Lower shipments of galvanised steel (down 3.6% q-o-q) was due to high demand for polymer-coated steel (sales were up 34.1% q-o-q). - Sales of formed section in Q2 2017 grew 38.6% q-o-q due to consistently high demand from railcar producers. - The average sales price in US dollars in Q2 2017 decreased by 3.0% q-o-q to USD 556 per tonne. This decline was mainly due to the correction of domestic prices following a drop in global commodity prices and the appreciation of the RUB against the USD. *Steel segment (Turkey) * (thousand tonnes) *Q2 2017* *Q1 *%* *H1 *H1 *%* 2017* 2017* 2016* *??? Metalurji *253* *210* *20.7%* *463* *415* *11.4%* finished products, of which:* Flat hot-rolled 41 40 3.6% 81 65 24.0% products HVA products, 212 170 24.7% 382 350 9.1% of which: Galvanised 167 132 26.6% 299 242 23.7% steel Polymer-coated 45 38 18.4% 83 108 -23.7% steel *??? Metalurji *154* *163* *-5.5%* *317* *271* *16.9%* finished output from ??? steel* - Sales of finished products in Q2 2017 totalled 253 thousand tonnes (up 20.7% q-o-q). The increase in sales was due to a recovery of business activity following the stabilisation of the political situation in the country, as well as seasonally higher demand. - Sales of finished products in H1 2017 grew 48 thousand tonnes or 11.4% y-o-y. - This growth was mainly due to an increase in sales of galvanised steel by 57 thousand tonnes or 23.7% (thanks to optimisation of the product mix), which had higher profitability of sales in the current environment. - Stabilization of the political situation in the country, high domestic demand and an increase in export sales mean higher sales expectations in 2017 as compared to 2016. *Coal segment * (thousand tonnes) *Q2 2017* *Q1 *%* *H1 *H1 *%* 2017* 2017* 2016* *Coking coal *855* *779* *9.8%* *1,634* *1,482* *10.3%* mining*

*Coking coal *1,257* *1,047* *20.1%* *2,304* *2,421* *-4.8%* processing* Mined 934 723 29.2% 1,657 1,662 -0.3% Purchased 323 324 -0.3% 647 758 -14.6% *Coking coal *699* *609* *14.8%* *1,308* *1,423* *-8.1%* concentrate* - Volumes of coking coal production in Q2 2017 increased by 9.8% q-o-q to 855 thousand tonnes. This was mainly due to scheduled maintenance completion at the Kostromovskaya mine in Q1 2017. - Coal concentrate production in Q2 2017 increased by 14.8% q-o-q to 699 thousand tonnes. The increase was due to higher coal production and the additional processing of own coal stocks. - In H1 2017, coal concentrate production decreased by 8.1% y-o-y to 1,308 thousand tonnes. Lower coal concentrate production was due to higher ash content of own coking coal as a result of scheduled maintenance at the Kastromovskaya mine and lower purchase volumes of coals from third parties. - In 2017, the Company expects to increase volumes of coking coal production by increasing extraction at Chertinskaya-Koksovaya mine. Outlook As of the end of Q2 2017, the Company saw the beginning of seasonal recovery in demand for construction products. As a result, this growth should be in part reflected in Q3 2017 and will support sales of the Company's products. The estimated growth in sales volume, decrease in cost of key raw materials and higher export prices should support the Company's financial results in Q3 2017. MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia include a large steel producing complex encompassing the entire production chain, from preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2016, the company produced 12.5 million tonnes of crude steel and 11.6 million tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2016 of USD 5,630 million and EBITDA of USD 1,956 million. *Contacts* *Investor Relations Department:* Andrey Serov +7 3519 24-52-97 serov.ae@mmk.ru *Communications Department:* Dmitry Kuchumov Dmitry Bulin +7 499 238-26-13 +7 499 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru bulin.dn@mmk.ru

