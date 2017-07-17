QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- H2O Innovation Inc. ("H2O Innovation" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: HEO)(ALTERNEXT: MNEMO:ALHEO)(OTCQX: HEOFF) is proud to announce that Utility Partners, LLC ("UP"), its business line providing operation and maintenance services ("O&M") in the United States, recently renewed a municipal contract and added a new project, totalling $3.7 M, which bring the Corporation's O&M business backlog to $55.1 M. UP also generated $1.2 M in cross-selling.

Utility Partners renewed a municipal operation and maintenance contract in the State of Mississippi for an additional five (5) years and won a new five-year contract for a municipality located in the State of Georgia. Finally, UP cross-sold membranes and blowers replacement, as well as chemicals from our PWT business line, for municipalities located in Massachusetts, Mississippi and New Hampshire.

"We are very proud of what UP has accomplished since its acquisition by H2O Innovation, just a year ago. In addition to being fully integrated into the Corporation's structure, all expiring contracts have been renewed, two new contracts have been won and several products have been successfully cross-sold. Utility Partners also enabled H2O Innovation to position itself in its network as a supplier of equipment and Design-Build-Operate systems", stated Frederic Dugre, President and CEO of H2O Innovation.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects; ii) specialty products and services, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry as well as control and monitoring systems; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

About Utility Partners

Utility Partners operates, maintains, and repairs water and wastewater treatment plants, distribution equipment and other water utilities for all of its municipal customers. It currently employs 360 employees for the operation of thirty-nine (39) utilities in seven (7) US states, mainly on the US Gulf coast, Southeast, Northeast (New England) and the West Coast.

