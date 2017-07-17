sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

277,00 Euro		-0,50
-0,18 %
WKN: 864009 ISIN: JP3756600007 Ticker-Symbol: NTO 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
NINTENDO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NINTENDO CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
275,87
279,05
15:45
277,20
278,20
14:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NINTENDO CO LTD
NINTENDO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NINTENDO CO LTD277,00-0,18 %