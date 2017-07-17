Is NTDOY Stock Safe?Customers of Nintendo Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS: NTDOY) have a love-hate relationship with the company, which tends to make the stock a little volatile. You can see NTDOY stock spike in one week, and tank in the next. For instance, the Nintendo stock price (USD) was trading at $44.25 two weeks ago-it's now at $39.87. That's nearly 10% of the firm's market cap.Gone. Vanished. Evaporated. In under.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...