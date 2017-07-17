

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The pound fell to 146.79 against the yen, from an early 6-day high of 147.61.



Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the pound dropped to 0.8779, 1.2548 and 1.3058 from early highs of 0.8745, 1.2638 and 1.3113, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 145.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the euro, 1.24 against the franc and 1.28 against the greenback.



