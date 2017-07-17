Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2017) - Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCQB: ATTBF) (CSE: ATT) (the "Company" or "Abattis") is pleased to announce that it has obtained Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility in the United States ("US").

The DTC is a stock depository and facilitates electronic trading in the US. When shares are DTC eligible, trades are completed electronically in a more cost effective and timely method for settlement. Shares that are DTC eligible often increase trading volume. In addition, DTC eligibility addresses the issue that many US firms have that prohibit trading in shares that are not DTC eligible. As Abattis moves forward with its business plans, DTC eligibility will extend its reach to a broader audience of investors, setting the stage for exposure on an international scale.

"We have been working toward DTC eligibility for the past few months with the focus on being more accessible to US investors and financiers. We are pleased to continue to better service our US investor base, which represents a large portion of our shareholder support," says Rene David, Chief Operating Officer of Abattis.

The Company has been working to grow its sales through its subsidiary, Vergence Visionary Bioceuticals Corp., dba Vergence Naturals™ and is ramping up its sales and client base in its subsidiary, Northern Vine Canada Inc., dba Northern Vine Labs™. Abattis is also in the late stages of its first formulation and eagerly awaits the delivery of its first two machines from Suzhou Raybot Material Tech Corp. ("Raybot"). In addition to this organic growth the Company is also working on several potential acquisitions to further fuel its growth.

"DTC eligibility will provide Abattis with increased visibility and convenience for US investors. We anticipate that our shareholders will benefit from increased liquidity, larger shareholder base and increased exposure," said Abattis President and CEO, Robert Abenante. "As we work diligently to create growth in our company and strive to become a leading service provider in the cannabis industry, we aim to reach as many people as possible."

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a life sciences and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in cannabis technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols, and adheres to the applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions.

About Northern Vine Canada Inc.

Northern Vine Labs™ is licensed by Health Canada (Dealers License) for the possession of Cannabis and related active ingredients, as well as the production of extracts for the purpose of analysis. Northern Vine Labs™ product certification and quality assurances programs incorporate global best practices and procedures for application in the legal Canadian cannabis market.

About Vergence Visionary Bioceuticals Corp.

Vergence Visionary Bioceuticals Corp., dba Vergence NaturalsTM, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Abattis, based in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. The Vergence team are bioceutical marketing specialists focused on health products to penetrate the fast-growing market for natural, safe and effective natural products that meet unmet wellness needs.

