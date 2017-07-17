Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2017) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCPK: RMIOF) (Frankfurt: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") with the sale of 3,700,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") at $0.05 per FT Unit for proceeds of $185,000 and 400,000 working capital units ("WC Units") at $0.05 per WC Unit for proceeds of $20,000. Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for a drill program to test a significant electromagnetic conductor at Atim Lake North, just west of the previous drilling on the Lundmark-Akow Lake property in northwestern Ontario, and for working capital purposes.

Each FT Unit consists of one (1) common share and one-half (0.5) of a share purchase warrant. Each full warrant ("Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share until the date which is twelve (12) months following the Closing of the Offering.

Each WC Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("WC Warrant"). Each WC Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "WC Warrant Share") exercisable for a period of twelve (12) months following the Closing of the Offering.

The Company paid a cash finder's fee $3500 and issued 70,000 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of Romios at $0.05 for a period of twelve (12) months from the Closing of the Offering.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for $60,000 of FT Units. The insider private placements are exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contain in section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company issued to the insiders does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

The securities issued are subject to a hold period expiring on November 15, 2017.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper in its properties in British Columbia centrally located between Galore Creek Mining Corporation's large copper-gold-silver deposit and Barrick's high grade gold mine at Eskay Creek. In addition to the Lundmark-Akow Lake and Hislop properties in Ontario, Romios has other property interests in Quebec and Nevada.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.For further information, please contact:President and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) romios@romios.com., Chief Financial Officer and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124 or (email) fvandewater@rogers.com.