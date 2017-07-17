Joint Customers to Realize Several Advantages, Including Enhanced "Digital Trust"



DETROIT, 2017-07-17 14:27 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compuware Corporation, the world's leading mainframe-dedicated software company, is pleased to announce Day One support of IBM's new z14 mainframe. The z14's new features, particularly greater security enabled through pervasive encryption, will help Compuware customers optimize "digital trust"-heightening user confidence that their sensitive data is being kept safe and secure. Additional hardware capacity and performance optimizations will also help customers more fully leverage their mainframes as a competitive asset.



"The digital economy has fundamentally re-shaped the competitive landscape. When it comes to time-to-market for innovative products and services, big doesn't beat small; rather, fast beats slow," says Christopher O'Malley, CEO, Compuware. "By modernizing their mainframe tools and processes, along with the platform itself, our customers can be both big and fast. The z14 addresses yet another value attribute-trust beats doubt-and our shared customers can now benefit from this truly winning combination."



While the mainframe has long been known for its superior security, IBM's new pervasive encryption will provide extensive encryption of data, both in-flight and at-rest. This further maximizes protection for the majority of corporate data worldwide which continues to reside on mainframes. This enhancement aligns with Compuware's recent announcement of Application Audit, a product that provides end-to-end visibility into privileged user behavior in order to safeguard against insider threats to mainframe applications and data.



Additionally, Topaz, Compuware's most innovative suite of solutions, makes it easier for organizations to understand and work with mainframe applications, as well as, access mainframe data quickly for various purposes, including Big Data analytics. These capabilities are critical for speedier and more accurate program analysis, reducing the risk associated with updating undocumented applications while enabling strategic business decisions to be made in real-time.



Compuware worked in collaboration with IBM to ensure our breadth of solutions work seamlessly upon customer migration to the new z14 hardware platform. Compuware products transform the overall value of z Systems by enabling DevOps teams to efficiently control source code, work on any application even if poorly documented and eliminate development throughput and operational performance bottlenecks.



Compuware Corporation Compuware empowers the world's largest companies to excel in the digital economy by fully leveraging their high-value mainframe investments. We do this by delivering highly innovative solutions that uniquely enable IT professionals with mainstream skills to manage mainframe applications, data, and platform operations. Learn more at compuware.com.



