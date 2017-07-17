CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - July 17, 2017) - Radiotopia, the award-winning podcast network from PRX, announced today the early success of its newest podcast, Ear Hustle. One month after its June 14th launch, Ear Hustle has already exceeded 1.5 million downloads and reached the number one slot on iTunes podcast ranking, making it a runaway hit for the three-year-old indie podcasting network.

Ear Hustle brings listeners stories of life inside prison, shared and produced by those living it. Ear Hustle is a partnership between Earlonne Woods and Antwan Williams, currently incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison and Nigel Poor, a Bay Area artist and professor living on the outside. Earlonne Woods is the co-creator, co-host and co-producer of the show, Antwan Williams serves as the co-creator, co-producer and sound designer, and Nigel Poor is the co-creator, co-host, and co-producer.

Ear Hustle was the winner of Radiotopia's first Podquest contest, an open call for new podcast ideas that garnered 1,537 entries from 53 countries. Ear Hustle joins the network's 17 other pioneering and award-winning podcasts, including 99% Invisible, Criminal, The Memory Palace, Millennial, West Wing Weekly, Song Exploder and The Heart.

"We believed in Ear Hustle from the first moment we heard it and knew we needed to find a way to bring it to a wider audience," says Executive Producer of Radiotopia Julie Shapiro. "I am in awe of the team behind it -- Earlonne, Antwan and Nigel. There is so much thoughtfulness, candor, creativity and pure genius that goes into their storytelling. We are very proud to support this type of storytelling and hope to create more shows like this in our future."

Kerri Hoffman, CEO of PRX adds, "Over the last year, Radiotopia has focused on discovering talent and cultivating new show concepts that will translate for a podcast audience. We are committed to taking risks and developing cutting-edge podcasts. There's no better example of that than Ear Hustle."

The show is supported by launch advertisers Bombas and Mailchimp. Since the launch on June 14th, Radiotopia has received several additional advertising inquiries, with two new advertising partners signing on for the second half of the season.

For more information on Ear Hustle, to listen to the first episodes, and to subscribe to the podcast go to www.earhustlesq.com.

About Radiotopia

Radiotopia is a curated network of extraordinary, cutting-edge podcasts. Radiotopia empowers independent producers to do their best work, grow audience and increase revenue. At its core, Radiotopia cultivates community -- for both listeners and makers alike.

Radiotopia is a partnership between PRX and Roman Mars, creator of 99% Invisible, supported by the Knight Foundation, and led by Executive Producer Julie Shapiro. In 2015, the network was named one of Fast Company's World's 10 Most Innovative Companies Backed by Kickstarter. Since launch, the network has quickly grown to over 17 million downloads per month.

About PRX

PRX is shaping the future of public media content, talent and technology. PRX is a leading creator and distributor, connecting audio producers with their most engaged, supportive audiences across broadcast, web and mobile. A fierce champion of new voices, new formats, and new business models, PRX advocates for the entrepreneurial producer. PRX is an award-winning media company, reaching millions of listeners worldwide. For over a dozen years, PRX has operated public radio's largest distribution marketplace, offering thousands of shows including This American Life, The Moth Radio Hour, and Reveal. Named one of Fast Company's 'Ten Most Innovative Companies in Media' of 2015, the company pioneered new approaches to talent and technology, built the first public radio mobile app and co-founded the media startup accelerator Matter Ventures. In 2014, PRX launched Radiotopia, a podcast collective of 14 diverse, independent, story-driven shows, anchored by 99% Invisible from Roman Mars. The network has quickly grown to over 12 million downloads per month. PRX's latest venture is RadioPublic, a company focused on building a mobile audio platform that drives listener discovery, engagement and revenue for creators. Follow us on Twitter @prx and Instagram @PRXOfficial.

