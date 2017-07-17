Mooreland Partners Advises Waterfall on its Sale to Upland Software

Transaction Extends Mooreland's M&A Leadership in Marketing Automation and Mobility Sectors

NEW YORK, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Mooreland Partners(http://www.moorelandpartners.com), the leading independent investment bank providing M&A and private capital advisory services to the global technology industry, today announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Waterfall on its sale to Upland Software ("Upland"), a global provider of enterprise work management and digital engagement software based in Austin, Texas.

Based in San Francisco, Waterfall is the leading provider of mobile marketing automation solutions that support enterprises in delivering high impact and targeted mobile content to end customers. The solution portfolio is trusted by many of the Fortune 500 and includes SMS/MMS, RCS, push, mobile wallet, and other channel capabilities.

Waterfall will be combined with Upland's Mobile Commons mobile messaging solution and rebranded as Upland Mobile Messaging. "Combining Waterfall's mobile marketing cloud software and enterprise services that deliver real ROI with Upland's Mobile Commons nonprofit messaging solution will give customers the most powerful end-to-end, mobile messaging platform in the industry," said Matt Sechrest, Waterfall's CEO. "This is a great outcome for Waterfall and its shareholders. We were very pleased with the strategic insights, ecosystem relationships and transaction support provided by Mooreland Partners."

This transaction sits at the center of two prominent themes in the market today:

Mobile's emergence as the dominant digital communication channel; Growing adoption of SaaS-based marketing automation tools across many industry verticals.

"The acquisition creates one of the largest independent providers in multi-channel marketing automation and positions the combined business to capitalize on the growing market opportunity across a number of key industry verticals," said Todd Feldman, Managing Director, Mooreland Partners. The sale of Waterfall extends Mooreland's M&A leadership position in marketing automation and mobility and adds to the list of strategic counterparties - a list that already includes IBM, Salesforce, WPP, Google, Rakuten, Accenture, Intel, eBay, and others - acting as buyers on Mooreland-advised sellside M&A transactions in digital marketing.

