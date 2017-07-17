

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new national survey conducted at a point the Trump's administration approaches six-month shows the President is facing significantly declining approval ratings.



Trump's approval rating reached a new low of 36 percent, down from 42 percent recorded in April, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.



The last time a US President's popularity plummeted nearest to this level after six months in office was in 1975, when Gerald Ford's approval rating reached 39 percent.



Concurrently, Trump's disapproval rating has risen five points to 58 per cent, the survey found.



The survey was conducted between July 10 and 13, a week before his latest abuses targeting the media.



'With all of its phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting, Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country,' the businessman-turned politician said on Twitter Sunday.



He also disapproved the poll in another tweet, calling it the most inaccurate poll, 'even though almost 40% is not bad at this time.'



The lowest six-month approval rating of any president in polls is attributed to perceptions of a decline in U.S. leadership abroad, a stalled presidential agenda at home and an unpopular Republican health-care bill.



Almost half of all Americans see the United States' leadership in the world as weaker since Trump was inaugurated. Two-thirds of the respondents say they do not trust him in negotiations with foreign leaders and in particular Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The Republican plan to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a new health care plan also was not taken well by Americans, who said they prefer the former over the latter.



