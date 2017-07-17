Temperature Management Market Worth 2.72 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Temperature Management Marketby Product (Surface & Intravascular Systems - Warming & Cooling), Application (Acute & Perioperative Care), End User (Surgeon & Anesthesiologist), Medical Specialties (Pediatric, Orthopedic, Neurology) - Forecast to 2022 ", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Temperature Management Market is expected to reach USD 2.72 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 2.40 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.5%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 180 Market Data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 204 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Temperature Management Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/temperature-management-market-141546773.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports

The key factors driving the growth of this market include increase in the development of technologically advanced intravascular systems, large number of awareness campaigns/conferences for physicians, growth in research funding, and incidence of chronic conditions are driving the growth of the Temperature Management Market. However, the high cost of invasive temperature management systems and product recalls are restraining the growth of this market.

By product, the patient warming systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of product, the Temperature Management Market is broadly segmented into patient warming systems and patient cooling systems. In 2017, patient warming systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The rising demand for these systems in diverse hospital settings is the major factor driving market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=141546773

By medical specialty, general surgery held the largest market share in 2017

Based on medical specialty, the Temperature Management Market is categorized into general surgery, cardiology, neurology, thoracic surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, and other medical specialties. In 2017, the general surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Temperature Management Market. The rising incidence of colorectal cancer, GI disorders, and endocrine disorders are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

By application, the Perioperative Care segment held the largest market share in 2017

Based on application, the market is segmented into perioperative care, acute care, newborn care, medical/surgical units, physiotherapy, military applications, patient transport, chemotherapy, and other applications. In 2017, the perioperative care segment is expected to account for the largest share in the temperature management application market. The increasing number of surgical procedures performed across the globe is the major factor driving the growth of this application segment. In addition, technological advancements, increasing number of product launches for the perioperative care segment and growing number of partnerships between key market players and hospitals are also supporting market growth.

Talk To Our Research Analysts: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=141546773

North America dominated the market in 2016

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Temperature Management Market in 2017, followed by Europe. Growth in the geriatric population, rising incidence of cardiac arrests and neurological disorders, and the availability of technologically advanced products are some of the factors supporting the growth of the Temperature Management Market in North America.

The growing trend of medical tourism in European countries such as Hungary and Poland, availability of relatively lower-priced surgical treatments are major factors encouraging patients from North America to travel to European countries to undergo elective surgical procedures. These are majorly contributing to the growth of the European Temperature Management Market, which holds the second-largest market share.

The key players in the global Temperature Management Market are 3M Company (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.K.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), C.R. Bard Inc. (U.S.), Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Inc. (U.S.), Geratherm Medical AG (Germany), Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, (U.K.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), The 37Company (Netherlands), ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), and Ecolab (U.S.)

Browse Related Reports:

Patient Monitoring Device/Equipment/System Market by Product (Blood Glucose, EEG, ECG, Capnography, Spirometer, Sleep Apnea, Pulse Oximeter, Fetal Doppler, Ultiparameter, Remote, Weight, Temperature), End-User (Hospitals, Home) - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/patient-healthcare-monitoring-systems-devices-market-678.html



Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Basic Anesthesia Monitors, Advanced Anesthesia Monitors, Integrated Anesthesia Workstations), End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/anesthesia-monitoring-devices-market-57663369.html



About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets