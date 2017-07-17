Sapho Recognized on CRN's 2017 Emerging Vendors List for Making Data Relevant for Employees

SAN BRUNO, California, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Sapho was named by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, as a 2017 Emerging Vendor in the Big Data category. As the creator of the industry's first modern portal experience, Sapho is recognized on this list as an innovative company that is reshaping the way employees use work software to proactively access and gain insights from business intelligence data.

Business data is not easily accessible to employees as it is spread across multiple systems that are hard to access and use. Even when data is aggregated in dashboards, it takes too long to load and there is too much aggregated information for a single person to digest. This means that for most employees, data is unapproachable and therefore is not used to make business decisions. Rather than accessing an overwhelming dataset, a recent study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Sapho found that 74 percent of surveyed leaders agreed that employees prefer data that is personalized and relevant to them to make more informed business decisions.1

Sapho provides a fast, modern interface that delivers personalized and relevant data to employees from enterprise systems. To do this, Sapho connects directly to an organization's business intelligence tools, databases, data warehouses, and cloud services; monitors each system for changes to key business metrics and events; and notifies employees of any changes relevant to their jobs. With Sapho, enterprises can focus on delivering small, critical bits of data, instead of daunting dashboards, to help employees complete work faster, make better decisions, and be more productive.

"Making the vast amounts of data and information that's scattered across enterprise systems accessible and useful for employees is core to our mission," said Fouad ElNaggar, CEO and cofounder of Sapho. "With Sapho, these insights are surfaced to employees on any device, intranet, or messenger alongside the various tasks and content they need to do their job. Sapho's recognition in this category highlights the importance of making business intelligence available to employees so they can make informed, data-based decisions."

This is the second award Sapho has received from CRN this year, after being named a 2017 Emerging Vendor for Cloud providers. CRN's praise for Sapho comes on the heels of Sapho's continued momentum and industry traction, including being selected as a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in Mobile App Development, Series B financing in April, and integrations with Microsoft and IBM. Since Sapho's launch last June, the company has experienced tremendous growth, with a 320-percent revenue increase and a 200-percent customer increase in 2016.

"This impressive group of technology supplier startups is already disrupting the status quo, aggressively creating and innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the IT market," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2017 Emerging Vendors represent the next generation of IT change agents, producing a wide range of leading-edge products that solution providers should keep an eye on in the coming year and beyond."

The Emerging Vendors: Big Data list will be featured online at www.crn.com/emergingvendors.

About Sapho

Sapho empowers the enterprise workforce with a modern portal experience that triples productivity and accelerates the speed of business. Using micro apps that surface personalized and relevant tasks from existing systems to any device, intranet, or messenger, Sapho gives employees a single view into the important information they need to complete work faster and make better decisions. Sapho is used by customers in all industries to streamline their internal workflows, enable smart decision-making, and increase employee effectiveness and productivity. Sapho was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Bruno, CA. For more information, visit www.sapho.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

1 Accelerate Digital Transformation With Simplified Business Apps, an August 2016 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Sapho.