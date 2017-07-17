Pioneer & Onkyo U.S.A. Corporation Announces New Software Updates For Rayz Lightning Earphones To Deliver Enhanced User Experiences Including 'Hey Siri®' Support

TORRANCE, Calif., July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer & Onkyo U.S.A. Corporation today announced that version 1.3.5 of the Rayz app is available on the App Store® along with version 2.8.0 of Rayz firmware. These updates bring several exciting new features and improvements made possible through tight integration between iPhone®, the Rayz App, and Rayz earphones including:

Native language support for Chinese, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish

AutoPause improvements

Status beeps indicating when Smart Mute is active or the user has muted using the Smart Button

'Hey Siri' support

Users canconfigure"Hey Siri" andmute statusbeepsintheRayzapp.

"Today we are pleased to announce that users can say 'Hey Siri' while using Rayz earphones to easily make a call, send a message, listen to music and much more, even when iPhone is in their pocket," said Munenori Otsuki, CEO of Pioneer & Onkyo U.S.A. Corporation. With support for Siri, Rayz Lightning Earphones automatically recognize "Hey Siri" commands and allow our users to do so much more using just their voice."

"Avnera has developed several key enabling analog and signal processing technologies including ultra-low power always-on-listening," said Manpreet Khaira, CEO of Avnera. "We are pleased to have worked with Pioneer and Apple to bring this compelling feature to Rayz earphones via Apple's 2nd generation Lightning Audio Module."

Pioneer Rayz Plus Lightning earphones are available worldwide on Apple.com and in Apple stores.

For more information visit: www.pioneerrayz.com

