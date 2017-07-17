Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-07-17 17:28 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided on July 17, 2017 to list the bonds of "Lietuvos energija", UAB on the Bond List on July 19, 2017 at the request of the Company.



Issuer's name "Lietuvos energija", UAB -------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name LEGR -------------------------------------------------- ISIN code XS1646530565 -------------------------------------------------- Securities issue date 14.07.2017 -------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 14.07.2027 -------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value 300 000 000 EUR -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name LEGR020027A --------------------------------------------------



Bonds issue was executed on the basis of the "Lietuvos energija", UAB base prospectus for the issuance of non-equity securities up to EUR 1,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme.



The Prospectus please find here.



The Final Terms are enclosed.



