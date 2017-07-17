

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Enterprises Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of about 7.2 million pounds of hot dog products because they contains bone fragments.



The beef and pork hot dog and sausage items were produced on various dates between March 17, 2017 and July 4, 2017, according to a statement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The full list of the recalled products is available on FSIS website.



The problem was discovered through FSIS' Consumer Compliant Monitoring System on July 10, 2017. There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product.



Consumers are requested to either throw away or return the product to the place of purchase.



