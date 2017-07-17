Updates Oro Geophysics Program; Extends Closing of Brokered Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2017) - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern") reported today on its surface float sampling program for the newly acquired Biznagas and Los Lencho claims located contiguous to the larger Cerro Las Minitas property, Durango State, Mexico.

These strategic claims were acquired and are being explored for possible epithermal vein systems, similar to productive veins at the nearby Avino Gold-Silver Mine and San Sebastian Mine which are different from the Skarn/CRD type mineralization identified at Southern's flagship project Cerro Las Minitas.

Southern's current surface program has been encouraging in this regard and has returned multiple float samples with strongly anomalous values of gold (0.25 to 1.28g/t Au), silver (11.6 to 57.2g/t Ag), arsenic (132 to 1155ppm), antimony (383 to 777ppm Sb) and mercury (6.1 to 45.9ppm Hg). Anomalous samples occur in three main clusters containing elevated silver values along a 7 kilometre NW-SE transect through the two claims as well as several other smaller target areas that require additional follow-up exploration.

Highlights of the sampling include:

a four square kilometre area of anomalous Ag-As-Au-Pb-Zn centered in the middle of the Biznagas claim; and

a four kilometre-long, multi-element (Ag-Au-As-Hg) anomaly in the southern part of the claims

Sampling has been conducted throughout the two claims over the last several months. Collected samples are of mostly quartz and rhyolite float that are likely part of the Tertiary volcanic stratigraphy. Locally quartz veins contain fine black bands and limonite after fine grained sulphides. Over 750 samples have been collected as part of this initial evaluation; results from 415 samples have been received. Additional assays are pending.

Systematic and detailed grid sampling on 100 metre centers continues over the southern anomalies and is pending on the other main target areas. This sampling will be the basis for subsequent drill targeting scheduled for the Fall 2017.