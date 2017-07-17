World Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market - Opportunities and Forecasts to 2022 - Analysis By Type, Age Group & Geography

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A pin-point analysis of the global cervical cancer diagnostic market focuses on various aspects of the market such as market trends, market drivers, restraints and opportunities. The competitive landscape section focuses on key leaders within the global cervical cancer diagnostic market and their major growth strategies. A deep-dive assessment of segments identifies potential segments which would act as a guide for strategists.

A number of factors contribute to the increasing prevalence of cervical cancer, worldwide. These include rising number of female smokers, large number of patients suffering from HPV infection, growing obese population and increasing incidences of unsafe sex, particularly amongst teenagers.

Cancer awareness programs also contribute to the growth of this market. HPV vaccination, inaccurate pap smear testing, ineffective healthcare infrastructure, stringent government regulations and alternative diagnosis methods are some factors, which inhibit the growth of global cervical cancer diagnostic market. Technological advances in diagnosis, aging population in developed countries and healthcare developments in emerging economies are factors which key leaders in this market could use to their advantage.

Scope of the Report:

Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market by Type



The global cervical cancer diagnostic market is segmented into three categories according to types of diagnostic tests. These categories are Pap Smear Tests, ECC Procedures and Colposcopy Tests. Pap Smear Test is the most effective tool for the diagnosis of HPV It is the sub-segment, which generates the most revenue. This is mainly due to the prevalence of HPV infection in women and the deficiency of the HPV vaccine, which does not cover all types of HPV infections.



Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market by Age Group



The global cervical cancer diagnostic market is segmented into two categories based on age groups: the first category is the age group among 20-40 years and the second is the age group above 40. Cervical cancer has a varying degree of occurrence in different age groups. It can be detected at a young age due to advances in technology. Statistically adult women are most affected by the HPV infection.



