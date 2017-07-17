LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Today at IoT Evolution Expo, Accelerated, a provider of cellular (LTE) networking equipment, announces its routers were tested by Sprint and were approved for use on the Sprint network. With this certification, Accelerated's products are now certified across all four major U.S. carriers, providing customers with the ability to select the best carrier for a given location.

"We are thrilled to receive certifications from all the major U.S. carriers, as it validates the superiority of our technology and enables us to continue to provide new customers with cutting-edge products for the IoT and M2M spaces," said Tom Butts, CEO and founder of Accelerated. "Especially as IoT opens new ways for businesses to operate, we have positioned ourselves to help businesses solve major challenges, such as connectivity, security and remote management."

The certifications include the 6300-CX and 6350-SR with the 1002-CM CORE Plug-In Modem, which will both be showcased at booth #407 at IoT Evolution Expo. The award-winning 6300-CX LTE Router is a compact, affordable and high-performance 4G/LTE or 3G enterprise router that provides primary or backup internet connectivity. It is ideal for IoT connections, smart devices, branch offices, distributed sites and retail locations.

Accelerated's newly launched 6350-SR with the dual SIM 1002-CM CORE Plug-In Modem is a high-performance router with GigE, Wi-Fi, and LTE Advanced capabilities. It is especially suited for applications that require high availability, such as point of sale, digital signage and financial services. The router features auto-switching between different carriers with Carrier Smart Select ™, WAN Load balancing and failover and advanced firewall and VPN capabilities.

Both routers can be fully managed through Accelerated View™, a sophisticated cloud management portal. Accelerated View features proactive alerts, configuration support, firmware updates and location services. The platform also allows for unlimited scalability as well as complete control over security and accessibility of Accelerated devices.

Accelerated's products enable greater connectivity for all machines and devices and ensure maximum uptime and performance with the flexibility to quickly deploy solutions. Accelerated's routers now support AT&T Wireless, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless, as well as Australian, Canadian and European-based wireless carriers.

About Accelerated:

Accelerated is an enterprise-grade provider of cellular (LTE) networking equipment for primary or backup networking applications. Providing the backbone for failover, as well as M2M and IoT solutions, Accelerated delivers cellular business continuity and internet access to areas with limited broadband availability. Since the creation of its flagship product in 2006, Accelerated continues to innovate its product line to better meet the needs of customers ranging from retail to manufacturing in today's increasingly connected world.

