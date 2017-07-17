West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2017) - Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (TSXV: RMO) (FSE: EK7N) (the "Company" or "Rainy Mountain") announces plans to further exploration on its optioned gold exploration property (the "Brunswick Property" or "Property") located 140 km south of Timmins, Ontario.

Brunswick Property Additional Exploration Plans

Trenching and sampling on the west grid of the Property to follow up on the discovery of a grab sample that assayed 6.6 gm gold (Au).

Follow-up step out drilling proposed around drill hole BE17-04 gold-arsenic zone.

Trenching and proposed drilling on other IP offset zones.

Now that the assaying results from the Company's recent drill program on the Brunswick Property have been reviewed and analyzed (see the Company's news release of July 12, 2017), the pathfinder elements can be used to vector the mineralization and a strategic follow-up program can start immediately on the Brunswick Property. Drilling of a new sericite schist in a fifth recently discovered shear zone on the eastern grid of the Property is proposed, as well as, step out drill holes on site BE17-04 (where anomalous gold and arsenic values were obtained on a 2.1 km long IP trend).

Trenching and sampling of the recently discovered 6.6 gm gold showing found in pyritic volcanic tuffs will commence immediately following a 900m long untested Induced Polarization ("IP") trend, as well as, an offset IP anomaly that is believed to be the faulted equivalent to the new showing. Drilling is proposed after this new pyritic horizon is better understood and has been exposed and sampled along its length. Mapping and prospecting along the full length of the 6 mile long Property is warranted given the shears and alteration seen to date. The pathfinder elements suggest additional gold mineralized zones could occur along strike and at depth.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Middleton, P.Eng., who is acting as the Company's Qualified Person for the Brunswick Property project, in accordance with regulations under NI 43-101.

