Transparent Caching Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2022: Driven by Rising Subscribers' Demand for Superior Quality of Experience (QoE)

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Transparent Caching Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global transparent caching market is expected to grow from USD 876.6 Million in 2017 to USD 4.2 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.28%. The major growth drivers of the transparent caching market include the rising subscribers' demand for superior Quality of Experience (QoE), the need for reduction in cost of the network infrastructure, and the need for a bandwidth.

In the content type segment, the static videos segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The online video traffic occupies much of the internet bandwidth, due to which, the carriers feel more pressure. The transparent caching solutions caches the content, based on its popularity over the network. The cached content can then be delivered locally to the subscriber from the operator's network rather than retrieving it each time from a distant content source, thus improving the QoE for users while watching online videos.

Under the hardware segment, the converged server segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR and projected to have the largest market than that of the switches segment during forecasted period. Lots of cached file can be stored on the disk due to frequent Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) cache. Users may not access the cached files on the disks regularly. With the advanced transparent caching solutions and disk recycling technology, the cache system utilizes and controls a huge disk space.



In the software segment, the security segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period. Transparent caching offers advanced security solutions to attain security goals. Caching software takes advantage of advanced features, including safe search enforcement and keyword filtering, and provides the web filtering solution, which simplifies the management of controlling the access to websites.

Companies Mentioned



ARA Networks

Akamai Technologies

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Allot Communications Ltd.

Appliansys

Brocade Communication Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Conversant Solutions Pte Ltd.

Ericsson AB

Fortinet, Inc.

Google

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks

Kollective Technology, Inc.

Level 3 Communications , Lcc

Mara Systems GmbH

Nokia Corporation

Ntt Communications Corporation

Peerapp

Qwilt

Superlumin

Symantec Corporation

Vidscale, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Transparent Caching Market Analysis, By Content Type



7 Transparent Caching Market Analysis, By Hardware



8 Transparent Caching Market Analysis, By Software



9 Transparent Caching Market Analysis, By Service



10 Transparent Caching Market Analysis, By End-User



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ddz7z2/transparent

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716